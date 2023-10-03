Douglas Ross claimed some backbench SNP MSPs had approached him, offering to work with his party against the Scottish Government

Humza Yousaf said he would “caution” anyone from the SNP from working with the Conservatives, after Douglas Ross claimed some nationalists are asking to work with them against the Scottish Government.

Speaking from the UK Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Mr Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader, claimed backbench SNP MSPs had approached him offering to work with him and his party against the SNP-run Government.

Mr Yousaf has now dismissed Mr Ross’s claims as “entirely false”. But he said he would warn against anyone within the SNP who is considering working with the Conservatives.

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Steve Welch/Press Association.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday while out campaigning in Blantyre, Mr Yousaf said: “Douglas Ross name-checked a couple, who have said this story is entirely false.

“Any SNP MSP or elected official knows the only way to get Scottish independence is by working together. The Conservatives are anti-devolution, never mind anti-independence, and they don’t work in Scotland’s interests.

“I have done everything in my gift since I became First Minister to say I won’t stop talking to people I disagree with and have a difference of opinion with.

“But I would caution anyone from aligning themselves with working with or speaking to, in any shape or form, the Conservatives, who have shown time and time again they are working against the interests of Scotland.”

His warning came after Kate Forbes, who ran against Mr Yousaf to be first minister, said the Scottish Government was not working for the people of the Highlands, and after rebel backbencher Fergus Ewing was suspended from the party for voting against the government.

Mr Ross said there was “frustration” amongst some SNP MSPs who said “their own leadership is not listening to them”.

He said: “I have been contacted, and I have had discussions, with backbench members of the SNP.

“You just have to look at the interview Kate Forbes gave – she’s saying that the Highlands are being ignored by Holyrood, and that’s exactly the message I have been given.”

Ms Forbes rejected any suggestion she had spoken to Mr Ross, posting on X and said: “Douglas ‘three jobs’ Ross hardly spends any time in the Scottish Parliament or speaking to his own party colleagues.

“Which is only one of the many, many reasons why I’ve never said more than a passing hello to him since he was elected.

“Conference hyperbole compensating for a failed Tory government.”