Humza Yousaf brother-in-law charged with drug offences by Police Scotland
The brother-in-law of First Minister Humza Yousaf has been charged in connection with alleged drug offences.
Ramsay El-Nakla has been arrested following the report of a break-in in Dundee on Thursday. The story was first reported by the Sunday Post.
Mr El-Nakla, 36, is the brother of Mr Yousaf’s wife Nadia El-Nakla.
A 50-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were also arrested and charged, Police Scotland have confirmed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a break-in at a property on Balmoral Gardens in Dundee during the evening of Thursday, January 11.
"Three people – two men, aged 50 and 36, and a 41-year-old woman – were traced and all have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences."
The arrests came as Ms El-Nakla, an SNP councillor, last week spoke out about the situation in Gaza, saying she was “pleading” with the UK Government to let her host her Palestinian brother, who remains in Gaza.
A psychotherapist and SNP councillor in Dundee, Ms El-Nakla has been outspoken in her calls for international sanctions against Israel after her parents were trapped on a family visit to the city of Deir al-Balah in the wake of Hamas attacks launched on October 7.