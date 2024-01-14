Humza Yousaf brother-in-law charged with drug offences by Police Scotland

The arrest of Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law comes after reports of a break-in in Dundee

The brother-in-law of First Minister Humza Yousaf has been charged in connection with alleged drug offences.

Ramsay El-Nakla has been arrested following the report of a break-in in Dundee on Thursday. The story was first reported by the Sunday Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr El-Nakla, 36, is the brother of Mr Yousaf’s wife Nadia El-Nakla.

First Minister Humza Yousaf launches the SNP's general election campaign. Picture: John Devlin

A 50-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were also arrested and charged, Police Scotland have confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a break-in at a property on Balmoral Gardens in Dundee during the evening of Thursday, January 11.

"Three people – two men, aged 50 and 36, and a 41-year-old woman – were traced and all have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences."

The arrests came as Ms El-Nakla, an SNP councillor, last week spoke out about the situation in Gaza, saying she was “pleading” with the UK Government to let her host her Palestinian brother, who remains in Gaza.