The First Minister made the announcement amid ongoing problems in the sector

Humza Yousaf has appointed a new transport minister and restored the portfolio to Cabinet level as part of efforts to get a grip on escalating problems in the sector.

The First Minister announced the move amid ongoing issues with Scotland’s ailing ferry network and calls for compensation for islanders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Hyslop, who served as a senior minister under both Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon, will re-join government as the minister for transport.

Fiona Hyslop. Picture: Fraser Bremner - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Màiri McAllan, the Cabinet secretary for net zero and just transition, will have transport added to her remit, making her the Cabinet secretary for transport, net zero and just transition. Ms Hyslop will report to her.

Elsewhere, responsibility for the green economy will move from Ms McAllan to Richard Lochhead, whose new title will be minister for small business, innovation, tourism and trade.

Gillian Martin will also have responsibilities added to her remit, with her title changed to minister for energy and the environment. She will report jointly to the Cabinet secretary for the wellbeing economy, Neil Gray, and the Cabinet secretary for rural affairs, land reform and islands, Mairi Gougeon.

Mr Yousaf said: “I am pleased to announce that I am strengthening the ministerial team on transport. I have taken two steps – first, by changing Màiri McAllan’s remit, I am freeing her to take a direct day-to-day role in transport, effectively bringing transport explicitly back into Cabinet.

“Second, I am bringing one of the most experienced politicians in the Scottish Parliament – Fiona Hyslop – into the role of minister for transport. Her return to government means she can bring her decades of experience across government to bear on the challenges that exist, not least around ferry services.