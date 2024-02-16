Humza Yousaf and his deputy Shona Robison will hold crunch talks with local authority leaders today amid an ongoing row over budgets and the proposed council tax freeze.

The First Minister and Ms Robison, who is also the finance secretary, will hold an online meeting with Cosla, the council umbrella body.

It comes after Ms Robison warned local authorities they will not receive money to cover a council tax freeze if they opt to increase the levy.

Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

She said authorities will not get a share of the £147 million the Scottish Government has pledged to fund a council tax freeze equivalent to 5 per cent if they increase the tax.

Earlier this week, Ms Robison told the BBC: “We have provided £147 million to councils to fund a council tax freeze equivalent to 5 per cent, to help households when the cost-of-living crisis is still there, bills are high, and it is an area people can have certainty over that the bills are not going to rise.

“We’ve also provided £145 million to maintain teacher numbers and, of course, we know to close the poverty related attainment gap and to improve education, teachers are an important part of that. So, we believe these elements of funding are important.

“But, ultimately, it is for councils to decide but they can’t then have the money for those purposes if they decide to do otherwise.”

Ms Robison insisted the budget settlement for councils was “fair” in the context of what she described as a “real terms cut” in the Scottish Government budget from UK ministers.

She added that political leaders in Cosla had said they wanted the cash for the council tax freeze, “plus a number of other asks, which isn’t a very reasonable negotiating position”.

She said: “We had been making progress, I thought, to date, but political leaders have passed a motion that makes that very challenging.

“We will continue to discuss with Cosla where there are areas of further compromise, but it has to be reasonable, it has to be fair to the rest of the public sector, it has to be fair to council tax payers.”

Last week, Cosla agreed the council tax freeze should be on a “voluntary basis” and that the £147 million earmarked by the Scottish Government for this purpose should be distributed to all councils with flexibility to raise council tax by up to 5 per cent.