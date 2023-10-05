Humza Yousaf accused of 'radio silence' over alleged ministerial code breach

Alex-Cole Hamilton says Humza Yousaf is yet to respond to the letter written three weeks ago over an alleged breach of the ministerial code

Humza Yousaf has been accused of “radio silence” over allegations that he committed a breach of the ministerial code.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton last month wrote to Mr Yousaf asking the First Minister to refer himself to the independent advisor on the Scottish ministerial code, over how he corrected an error in the parliamentary record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Cole-Hamilton said the First Minister wrongly stated on June 22 that Scotland had the majority of the UK’s renewables and natural resources.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, joins SNP candidate for the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, Katy Loudon. Picture: John Devlin

However, he said from “heavily redacted documents” he obtained under a Freedom of Information request, it appears this fact “may have subsequently been manufactured after June 22 in order to minimise the impact of your need to correct the parliamentary record”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said in the build-up to First Minister’s Questions on Thursday: “No amount of transatlantic trips or by-elections will make this go away. The ministerial code is very clear – ministers who knowingly mislead Parliament will be expected to offer their resignation.

“Out of respect for Parliament, I would expect the First Minister to stop the radio silence and give this matter the attention it deserves."

A spokesman for the First Minister told journalists last month the cover-up claims were untrue. He said: "The fact that we corrected the record speaks for itself and the fact that we disclosed under FOI [Freedom of Information] the discussions that took place in terms of civil servants surely also speaks for transparency.”