'Huge numbers' could be criminalised under new hate crime law, says Douglas Ross

Huge numbers of the public could be “monitored or even criminalised by the police” as a result of new hate crime legislation, Douglas Ross has warned.

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives said the Hate Crime Act, which comes into force on April 1, could see people criminalised “for no good reason”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Picture: John Devlin

He also raised concerns during First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood that high-profile figures such as JK Rowling could have the police at her door “every day”.

However, Humza Yousaf said there had “been a lot of disinformation” and some “inaccurate” reporting around the Act.

The law, passed in 2021, makes it an offence to stir up hatred against protected characteristics, including age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Critics have raised concerns about the impact on freedom of expression, as well as how the police might handle it.

Mr Ross said: “Humza Yousaf introduced this unworkable and dangerous law when he was justice secretary. Now he’s bringing it into force as First Minister with little training and not enough support for the officers who will have to enforce it.”

He added: “We’ve said from the outside this law is a disaster in the making. It criminalises free speech. It risks a fundamental right. It is overreach by the SNP into people’s homes. It could result in the public being criminalised for no good reason. It is set to be a shambles from day one, in just 11 days’ time.”

Mr Ross said it is still “unclear” how complaints will be dealt with by the police.

Speaking in Holyrood, he said: “People like JK Rowling could have the police at her door every day for making perfectly reasonable statements. That could lead to huge numbers of the public being monitored or even criminalised by the police when they have done nothing wrong.

"Isn’t Humza Yousaf putting frontline officers in an impossible position by forcing them to police free speech?”

Mr Yousaf denied this, and said police officers are often the victim of hatred themselves.

He added: "A stirring up offence in relation to racial hatred has existed since 1986, with virtually zero controversy whatsoever. So I have absolute faith in Police Scotland’s ability to police and enforce this Act in a way that is appropriate.”

He said police officers are “adept” at dealing with vexatious complaints, and the criminal threshold is “incredibly high”.