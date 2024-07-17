Labour ministers could allow glass to be included in the deposit return scheme as the new UK government reviews the controversial recycling scheme.

Labour ministers are reviewing the proposed shambolic deposit return scheme (DRS) for the UK, opening the door for glass to finally be included in the troubled policy.

The Scottish Government’s flagship recycling policy was thrown into chaos after former Scottish secretary Alister Jack refused to allow an exemption for the Internal Market Act for glass to be included, despite UK ministers previously committing to incorporate the material in the scheme.

Former Green circular economy minister Lorna Slater was forced to sign up to a UK-wide DRS that would not include glass, with four-nation talks taking place. But the discussions left Scottish and Welsh devolved ministers “extremely irritated” by the lack of progress, including the inclusion of glass.

The UK Labour government will review the deposit return scheme (Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire)

However, The Scotsman understands the new Labour UK government will “review the suite of packaging reforms” already in motion, including the DRS, with Westminster officials committed to “working with the devolved governments to build the partnerships and shared knowledge to assess these measures”.

A Scottish Government source told The Scotsman that SNP ministers were “hopeful that a sensible conclusion could be reached” over the DRS with Labour now at the helm at Westminster, warning “glass could still be included because hardly any of the groundwork has been done on shaping the DRS for each nation”.

The source added: “The Labour-run Welsh government has always been committed to glass being included in the DRS, as have we – so the pressure is on Keir Starmer to show he’s serious about the climate crisis.

Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Photo by Claudia Greco/PA Wire)

“The Tory UK government was out of step and this is an opportunity to start afresh with a reset and have a serious discussion about including glass to make the scheme a real success.”

Before the DRS was ultimately delayed, the policy was plagued with problems, including a host of businesses raising fears over costs to the industry and consumers and a lack of infrastructure that delayed the rollout several times before the fatal block from Westminster.

As things stand, the DRS is not set to be rolled out across the UK until 2028 – three years after the proposed launch date.

SNP ministers are also facing a £200 million legal action from Biffa for the losses it suffered after investing in the scheme.

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater was previously responsible for the deposit return scheme (Picture by Lisa Ferguson)

Ms Slater, who now sits on the Holyrood opposition benches, said: “Including glass will be key if we’re to tackle the climate emergency and build a greener country.

“Deposit return schemes that include glass are already in successful operation across Europe and the world. And if the last Conservative government hadn’t U-turned and vetoed our work here in Scotland, it would already be operating here as well.

“Glass is a very environmentally damaging packaging. Its production is carbon intensive, the broken bottles that litter public spaces make them dangerous especially for children and pets, and they can spark wildfires at a time when climate change means our risk is already significantly heightened.