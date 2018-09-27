How much did your MSP claim in expenses? - full list

Expenses claimed by MSPs broke through the £16 million barrier for the first time last year with Holyrood politicians racking up their biggest ever bill.

The total claimed in 2017/18 came to £16.16 million, an increase of £327,611 when compared with the previous years total of £15.8 million.

Holyrood authorities pointed out that the 2.07 per cent rise observed between 2017/18 and the year before was below the inflation rate of 2.5 per cent over the period.

Here is a list of the expenses for all 129 MSPs and the three presiding officers.

