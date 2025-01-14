John Swinney is 'uniting Scots', says SNP as party extends polling lead over Labour
The SNP have claimed Scots are “uniting behind” John Swinney after a poll showed the party extending its polling lead.
A new Survation poll from the 'Holyrood Sources' Podcast on Westminster voting intentions showed the SNP now lead the Labour Party by nine points.
The SNP are on 33 per cent, followed by Scottish Labour on 24 per cent, with the Tories on 13 per cent, Reform 15 per cent, and the Lib Dems nine per cent.
Representing the first Scotland wide polling of 2025, it indicates since the general election last summer, that the SNP is taking support from Labour, with Keir Starmer's party dropping 11 per cent during that period.
SNP Westminster Depute Leader Pete Wishart MP said: “This poll is an encouraging confirmation that people in Scotland are uniting behind the leadership of John Swinney and showing support for an SNP budget that protects our public services and invests in our economy and in our future.
“For the Labour Party in Scotland it shows that their new slogan is spot on – they do indeed have a ‘new direction’ – it’s called plummeting in the polls under Anas Sarwar. For senior figures in the Labour party their continued slump in the polls can hardly come as a surprise - Labour promised ‘change’ but the public are seeing that they have already lost control.
“With this week showing that the Chancellor is rapidly losing control over the public finances, Labour are now threatening a return to severe austerity cuts. Anas Sarwar's promise of ‘read my lips – no austerity under Labour’ looks set to be the latest Labour promise to be dumped. “
The Labour party has struggled to maintain support in its first six months, with question marks over handling of the economy, the winter fuel payment freeze, as well as a backlash over the freebies scandal.
It comes as a UK-wide YouGov poll of Westminster voting intention found just 54 per cent of people who voted Labour in the General Election last July would do the same again if another election was held.
The poll was topped by Labour on 26 per cent, while 25 per cent said they’d back Reform. The Tories were playing catch up on just 22 per cent.
