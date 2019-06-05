Trump at Turnberry

How Donald Trump revealed his views on Scotland through Twitter

Donald Trump has long viewed social media as the ideal platform to share his often controversial personal opinions.

The 45th president of the United States is famously the son of Mary MacLeod, a Hebridean who emigrated from the Isle of Lewis to New York. But what does Trump really think of Scotland? Here’s a snapshot from the world’s most famous Twitter account.

Trump arrived at his Turnberry golf resort on the morning after the Brexit referendum in 2016

1. On Brexit

The president has frequently used social media to promote his two golf courses in Scotland

2. On Turnberry

Trump's mother, Mary MacLeod, left Scotland for New York in 1930

3. On his mother's wisdom

Trump, like many around the world, seemed captivated by the 2014 vote

4. On IndyRef1

