How Donald Trump revealed his views on Scotland through Twitter

Donald Trump has long viewed social media as the ideal platform to share his often controversial personal opinions.

The 45th president of the United States is famously the son of Mary MacLeod, a Hebridean who emigrated from the Isle of Lewis to New York. But what does Trump really think of Scotland? Here’s a snapshot from the world’s most famous Twitter account.

1. On Brexit Trump arrived at his Turnberry golf resort on the morning after the Brexit referendum in 2016 Buy a Photo

2. On Turnberry The president has frequently used social media to promote his two golf courses in Scotland Buy a Photo

3. On his mother's wisdom Trump's mother, Mary MacLeod, left Scotland for New York in 1930 Buy a Photo

4. On IndyRef1 Trump, like many around the world, seemed captivated by the 2014 vote Buy a Photo

View more