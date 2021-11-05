Conservative MP Owen Paterson was the root of a scandal in Parliament that reached its climax yesterday.

Mr Paterson had been a paid consultant for a clinical diagnostics company called Random since 2015 and a meat distributer, Lynn’s Country Foods, since 2016.

While MPs are allowed to have such jobs, Mr Paterson breached Parliament rules on paid advocacy by using his influence in Whitehall to the gain of the companies.

Since then, Mr Paterson was suspended but went on to reject the findings of the report, claiming that “no proper investigation was undertaken” and was not given the chance to clear his name.

Here’s what happened when the suspension was put to a vote, and how Scottish MPs voted in Parliament.

Why did MP Owen Paterson resign?

Former Cabinet minister Owen Paterson in the House of Commons, London, as MPs debated an amendment calling for a review of his case after he received a six-week ban from Parliament over an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules. Photo: PA Wire

On Wednesday November 3rd, a vote was called in Parliament as to whether Mr Paterson’s suspension should be put aside and whether a review into the standards system should be pursued.

232 MPs voted against setting aside Mr Paterson’s suspension, while 250 voted in favour of setting it aside.

The vast majority of the winning 250 votes were from the Conservatives.

However, the backlash to this vote has made the UK Government make a U-turn on this decision, with cries of “shame” from the opposition benches being made after the vote.

On Thursday November 4th, the Government confirmed that another Commons vote will be held on the proposal to suspend Mr Paterson “as soon as possible”.

A spokesperson for Downing Street has not confirmed when Prime Minister Boris Johnson changed his mind regarding the proposal.

Later the same day, Mr Paterson resigned amid the ongoing controversy.

How did my MP vote?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned the “stench of sleaze” around Boris Johnson's UK Government and called for an inquiry into allegations of corruption.

“It is time for the Tories to put all their dealings into the public domain and let them be properly investigated,” Mrs Sturgeon said.

Find out how your MP voted in the Parliament vote yesterday in the list of all Scottish MPs below.

- Hannah Bardell, Livingston, SNP: Against.

- Mhairi Black, Paisley and Renfrewshire South, SNP: Against.

- Ian Blackford, Ross, Skye & Lochaber, SNP: Against.

- Kirsty Blackman, Aberdeen North, SNP: Against.

- Steven Bonnar, Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill, SNP: Did not vote.

- Andrew Bowie, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Conservative: For.

- Deidre Brock, Edinburgh North & Leith, SNP: Against.

- Alan Brown, Kilmarnock and Loudoun, SNP: Against.

- Amy Callaghan, East Dunbartonshire, SNP: Did not vote.

- Lisa Cameron, East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow, SNP: Against.

- Alistair Carmichael, Orkney and Shetland, Liberal Democrats: Against.

- Wendy Chamberlain, North East Fife, Liberal Democrats: Against.

- Douglas Chapman, Dunfermline and West Fife, SNP: Did not vote.

- Joanna Cherry, Edinburgh South West, SNP: Against.

- Ronnie Cowan, Inverclyde, SNP: Against.

- Angela Crawley, Lanark and Hamilton East, SNP: Against.

- Martyn Day, Linlithgow and East Falkirk, SNP: Against.

- Martin Docherty-Hughes, West Dunbartonshire, SNP: Against.

- Dave Doogan, Angus, SNP: Against.

- Allan Dorans, Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock, SNP: Did not vote.

- David Duguid, Banff and Buchan, Conservative: For

- Marion Fellows, Motherwell and Wishaw, SNP: Against.

- Margaret Ferrier, Rutherglen and Hamilton West, Independent: Did not vote.

- Stephen Flynn, Aberdeen South, SNP: Against.

- Patricia Gibson, North Ayrshire and Arran, SNP: Against.

- Patrick Grady, Glasgow North, SNP: Against.

- Peter Grant, Glenrothes, SNP: Against.

- Neale Hanvey, Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, Alba: Did not vote.

- Drew Hendry, Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey, SNP: Did not vote.

- Stewart Hosie, Dundee East, SNP: Against.

- Alister Jack, Dumfries and Galloway, Conservative: Did not vote.

- Christine Jardine, Edinburgh West, Liberal Democrats: Against.

- John Lamont, Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, Conservative: For.

- Chris Law, Dundee West, SNP: Did not vote.

- David Linden, Glasgow East, SNP: Against.

- Kenny MacAskill, East Lothian, Alba: Against.

- Angus Brendan MacNeil, Na h-Eileanan an Iar, SNP: Against.

- Stewart McDonald, Glasgow South, SNP: Against.

- Stuart McDonald, Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East, SNP: Against.

- Anne McLaughlin, Glasgow North East, SNP: Against.

- John McNally, Falkirk, SNP: Did not vote.

- Carol Monaghan, Glasgow North West, SNP: Did not vote.

- David Mundell, Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale, Conservative: For

- Ian Murray, Edinburgh South, Labour: Against.

- Gavin Newlands, Paisley and Renfrewshire North, SNP: Did not vote.

- John Nicolson, Ochil and South Perthshire, SNP: Against.

- Brendan O'Hara, Argyll and Bute, SNP: Against.

- Kirsten Oswald, East Renfrewshire, SNP: Against.

- Anum Qaisar-Javed, Airdrie and Shotts, SNP: Against.

- Douglas Ross, Moray, Conservative: Did not vote.

- Tommy Sheppard, Edinburgh East, SNP: Against.

- Alyn Smith, Stirling, SNP: Against.

- Chris Stephens, Glasgow South West, SNP: Did not vote.

- Jamie Stone, Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, Liberal Democrats: Against.

- Alison Thewliss, Glasgow Central, SNP: Did not vote.

- Owen Thompson, Midlothian, SNP: Did not vote.

- Richard Thomson, Gordon, SNP: Against.

- Philippa Whitford, Central Ayrshire, SNP: Did not vote.