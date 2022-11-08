Households start to receive £324 cost-of-living payments into bank accounts

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will start making the payments directly into eligible people’s bank accounts from Tuesday.

There is no need for people to apply or do anything to receive it – with a warning over texts or emails from scammers inviting them to make applications.

The payments form the second part of a £650 sum being paid out to people receiving benefits such as universal credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance (JSA), income-related employment and support allowance (ESA), income support, pension credit, child tax credit and working tax credit.

Millions of people on low incomes will start to receive payments of £324 into their bank accounts from Tuesday as part of the Government’s cost-of-living support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Payments of £326 have previously been made by the DWP and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). DWP claimants will generally receive their second cost-of-living payments by November 23.

Eligible households receiving tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will get their second cost-of-living payment from November 23 and should receive it by November 30.

The DWP said that in a small minority of complex circumstances, it may pay some households after November 23, for example, if they were deemed unable to claim certain benefits, but won backdated entitlement on appeal, or where payments were rejected due to invalid account details.

The payment reference on DWP recipients’ bank accounts will be their national insurance number, followed by “DWP COL”. For HMRC recipients, the payment reference will be “HMRC COLS”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: “We understand that people are struggling and that is why we’ve consistently acted to ensure millions of low-income families are supported. We will continue to act with compassion as we navigate challenging global economic circumstances.

“As part of a wider £37 billion package of support, this latest £324 payment will help the most vulnerable people in our society who are worrying about their finances through the winter months.”

The Government’s support package also includes a £400 discount on energy bills that is being paid in monthly instalments to domestic energy customers between now and March.

A £300 addition to Winter Fuel Payments will go to over eight million pensioner households over the winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of that support, over eight million vulnerable households – almost a quarter of families in the UK – will automatically receive a second cost-of-living payment worth £324 in their bank account from today.

“And while we can’t completely protect people from rising prices, my priority at the upcoming autumn statement will be to protect the poorest in society as we take the tough decisions necessary to fix our public finances.”

Those eligible will generally have been claiming and entitled to a payment between August 26 and September 25, with the exception of pensioner households, who may be able to have a new pension credit claim backdated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have until December 18 to submit a valid claim for pension credit, which could entitle them to the £324 cost-of-living payment.