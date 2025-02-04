Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Home Office has rejected Scottish Government proposals for a pilot allowing asylum seekers to work, despite the majority of Scots supporting the idea.

New figures from the Scottish Refugee Council show 62 per cent of the Scottish public support giving people the right to work while waiting for a decision on their asylum applications.

In November, the Scottish Government sent a formal proposal to the Home Office for permission for a trial for asylum seekers to work after six months of arrival, reduced from 12 months and job restrictions to be eased.

But in a letter to the Scottish Government, seen by The Scotsman, UK asylum minister Dame Angela Eagle has rejected the proposal, stating “there are no immediate plans to change the existing policy on permission to work for asylum seekers”, adding she was “unable to commit to exploring feasibility of this proposal further at this time”.

In her letter, Dame Angela instead said the Home Office would “encourage asylum seekers who are waiting on the outcome of their claim to undertake volunteering activities”.

The minister also claimed “those in need of protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach”, despite refugees not being legally required to do so under the 1951 Refugee Convention, which the UK is signed up to.

It is understood that community groups have been left concerned by the language and tone of Dame Angela’s response to the proposals.

In 2022, Labour supported asylum seekers being able to work after six months, but have since reversed their position and lined up with the former Conservative government’s stance. The revelation comes as new research has found a clear majority of Scots support people being given the right to work while awaiting a decision on their asylum application.

The survey, carried out by Survation on behalf of the Scottish Refugee Council, polled more than 2,100 people from across Scotland. The survey found 47 per cent of people believe that asylum seekers receive more than £50 each week, while 23 per cent believe it is £100 or more.

People living in accommodation where meals are provided receive just £8.86 per week, while people staying in accommodation with facilities to cook their own meals have £49.18 to spend per week.

Sabir Zazai, chief executive of the Scottish Refugee Council, said: “It’s great to see the high level of support for the right to work for people in the asylum system.

“Many of the men and women using our services have expressed their frustration at not being able to work and provide for themselves and their families. We have been told repeatedly ‘we don’t want handouts, we want to work’.”

SNP equalities minister Kaukab Stewart said: “We believe giving people seeking asylum the right to work from an earlier point can have a positive impact on them, their families and our communities.

“In November I wrote to the UK government setting out a proposal to enable people seeking asylum to be granted permission to work sooner and asking the Home Office to engage with us to agree a pilot. I am disappointed that the UK government have replied that they are unable to commit to explore the proposal.

“The Scottish Government remains keen to discuss the pilot with the UK government and would also welcome discussion on improvements which could be made to the current policy for granting permission to work for people seeking asylum.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Allowing asylum seekers the right to work would undermine our wider economic migration policy, by enabling migrants to bypass established work visa rules.

