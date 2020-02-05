Holyrood urged to back 'period poverty' Bill despite rejection by scrutiny committee

MSPs are being urged to support legislation which would introduce a right to free sanitary products for women and girls in Scotland, despite an influential committee refusing to back the proposal.

SNP and Conservative members of Holyrood's Local Government and Communities Committee have recommended that the Scottish Parliament rejects legislation which aims to end "period poverty".

Scottish Labour's health spokesperson Monica Lennon has brought forward a Member's Bill which she hopes will be adopted by the Scottish Government. However, after taking evidence on the proposal, the scrutiny committee said that while they supported the legislation's principles, more clarity on costs and the structure of a scheme was needed.

The majority of MSPs on the committee raised concerns over the financing of the scheme, highlighting a large disparity between the costs to implement a universal scheme presented by Ms Lennon in the Bill’s Financial Memorandum and the Scottish Government’s own estimates, and whether a universal scheme was needed.

As a result three SNP MSPs and two Tory MSPs voted against the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill, while the Scottish Labour and Scottish Green members on the committee voted in favour.

SNP committee convener, James Dornan said: “A difficulty in affording and accessing period products affects people across Scotland every day, and the committee is aware of the need to reduce stigma around menstruation.

“We applaud Monica Lennon for all her efforts in bringing this Bill before the Scottish Parliament and helping to raise awareness of these issues. The committee also commends the work undertaken by local authorities, the third sector, and grassroots groups to promote and deliver existing schemes and welcomes the positive response to the government’s targeted provision of free products.

“However, the committee has concerns about the Bill as drafted, including a lack of clarity over how much a universal scheme would cost, what a scheme would look like and the work required by Ministers to implement it.

“This is clearly a serious and important issue and the Scottish Government should ensure that current schemes are accessible to everyone who needs them. But for the majority of the Committee it is clear that the legislation before us is not the answer.”

Ms Lennon's Bill would make access to period products a legal right for anyone who needs them and introduce a legal underpinning of the recently introduced provision of period products in schools, colleges and universities.

The legislation has support from a wide range of women’s and equality organisations, youth organisations, anti-poverty charities and trades unions, with dozens of organisations signing an open letter to MSPs in support of the general principles of the legislation. A consultation on the Bill found 96 per cent of responses to be in support.

Today Ms Lennon said the committee's decision was "deeply disappointing". She said: “It will be a bitter blow to everyone who has campaigned for this legislation to see SNP and Tory MSPs reject the principles of a Bill that will end period poverty.

“The Committee accepted that many women and girls are still being referred to foodbanks for essential period products, despite the Scottish Government’s welcome initiatives to support period dignity in schools, colleges and universities and other community venues. My Bill would build on existing schemes, close these gaps and deliver period dignity for all by protecting the right to access period products in law."

She added: “The world is watching, and evidence from women’s and LGBT organisations, anti-poverty charities and trade unions makes the case for this legislation. This is not the time to be timid and MSPs should listen carefully to campaigners and the evidence and back the Bill later this month.”

Carolyn Fox-McKay, Communications and Policy Manager of Girlguiding Scotland said she was also "disappointed" n the decision. She added: "Girlguiding Scotland has long been a campaigner to end period poverty and the stigma surrounding periods.

"Period products aren’t a luxury, they’re an essential product and no-one should miss out on opportunities, face isolation or embarrassment simply because they can’t afford them.

“Establishing a universal scheme to ensure free period products are easily available to everyone who needs them will not only create economic benefits to individuals and families, but will also support girls and young women’s participation in education and extracurricular activities, and help to end the stigma around periods.

"We urge MSPs to listen to the voices of girls and women and support this Bill as it comes before Parliament.”