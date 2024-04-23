MSPs are set to battle it out over who is the Scottish Parliament’s top dog at the annual Holyrood Dog of the Year competition.

Organised by The Kennel Club and Dogs Trust, the event raises awareness of the issues affecting man’s best friend today and highlights the unique relationships between MSPs and their dogs.

This year’s competition is all about celebrating the unique bond between humans and their canine companions and the positive impact that dog ownership can bring into our lives.

The event also encourages open dialogue on dog welfare issues, as well as providing an opportunity for MSPs to meet with experts to discuss all aspects of the canine world.

Judging will be held at the Scottish Parliament Gardens on Monday, April 29, from 10am. Judges will speak to the MSPs about key dog welfare issues and considering each dog’s canine clout before casting their votes and deciding on who will get their paws on the trophy

Politicians and their pups can try out a range of different exercises and agility with their dogs on the friendly ‘paw-sault course’ which includes jumps for dogs of all sizes, a short tunnel and weave poles.

We’ll then find out the winning MSP and dog, who has landed second and third place - and the winner of the ‘pawblic’ vote.

Here’s who is in the running - and why their MSP owners think they deserve the title. You can vote for your favourite here.

1 . Alex Cole-Hamilton and Bramble the Cockapoo The Edinburgh Western MSP said: "Bramble was a salvation to an immediate family member who had really struggled with their mental health. She is basically a therapet to constituents in crisis when she comes to my surgery and she is such a good girl on every level." Photo Sales

2 . Sue Webber and Alfie the Hungarian Vizsla The Lothian MSP said: "He is Alfie and it is his time!" Photo Sales

3 . Meghan Gallacher and her Dogs Trust Companion The Central Scotland MSP said: "I think me and my Dogs Trust former rescue dog should be crowned Holyrood Dog of the Year 2024 because this is a great platform to give to Dogs Trust to show all the amazing work that they do and what they have done to re-home these beautiful furry friends." Photo Sales