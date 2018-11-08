HMS Prince of Wales in pictures: Royal Navy’s second Scottish-built carrier takes shape
Once completed next year, Fife-built HMS Prince Wales will be handed over to the Royal Navy and fit for front-line duties around the globe from the year 2023.
The aircraft carrier - described as one of the most advanced warships ever constructed for the UK armed forces - is currently under construction at BAE Systems in Rosyth, Fife – and these pictures show how she is progressing.
1. HMS Prince of Wales
Stewart Sykes from Aircraft carrier Alliance views the forward weapons preparation area during a tour of the under-construction aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, at BAE Systems in Rosyth, Fife. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
She will be commissioned in 2020 and is the second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier under construction for the Royal Navy ' plus the seventh Royal Navy ship to have the name HMS Prince of Wales. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire