Construction of the ship began in 2011, with some of the blocks built in Portsmouth and then sent up to Rosyth on a barge for assembly.

HMS Prince of Wales in pictures: Royal Navy’s second Scottish-built carrier takes shape

Once completed next year, Fife-built HMS Prince Wales will be handed over to the Royal Navy and fit for front-line duties around the globe from the year 2023.

The aircraft carrier - described as one of the most advanced warships ever constructed for the UK armed forces - is currently under construction at BAE Systems in Rosyth, Fife – and these pictures show how she is progressing.

Stewart Sykes from Aircraft carrier Alliance views the forward weapons preparation area during a tour of the under-construction aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, at BAE Systems in Rosyth, Fife. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

She will be commissioned in 2020 and is the second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier under construction for the Royal Navy ' plus the seventh Royal Navy ship to have the name HMS Prince of Wales. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The Prince of Wales is the second of the new advanced carriers to be built by the Royal Navy. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A squadron of F-35 Lightning fighter jet will provide the punch for HMS Prince of Wales. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

