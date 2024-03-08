Hillhead by-election: Scottish Greens make history as Seonad Hoy wins Glasgow by-election

The Scottish Greens have made history by winning their first ever by-election.

Seonad Hoy won the Glasgow Hillhead by-election on Thursday night, becoming the Scottish Green Party’s 11th councillor in the city. Her victory makes the Glasgow Greens the largest contingent of Green councillors in Scotland.

Ms Hoy has lived in the Hillhead ward for the past 20 years, has been co-convener of the Glasgow Greens since 2022, and was previously the branch’s secretary.

Following her victory, she said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been elected to represent the people of Hillhead alongside the marvellous Martha Wardrop.

“This was a real team effort from the Glasgow Greens. Every single one of our activists worked to make this happen and I can’t thank them all enough.

“But now the hard work really begins – I look forward to bringing that same energy and enthusiasm that saw the Scottish Greens win our first ever by-election to my role as councillor in Hillhead.”

Ms Hoy said she would now work to strengthen the rights of residents, community organisations and small businesses.

Patrick Harvie, the party’s co-leader and MSP for the Glasgow region, said: “I’m so grateful to everyone who helped make this ground-breaking result for the Scottish Greens possible – Seonad, Martha, all our volunteers and every single voter who put their trust in us.