Here's why close links with south-east Asia is key for 'Brand Scotland'

Today, Newhall in Aberdeenshire consists of several farm buildings, dry stone walls, and narrow tracks.

The rolling grass fields of this remote part of north-east Scotland seem a world away from the skyscrapers and bright lights of Singapore. But these two places have a shared history, as it was in Newhall that William Farquhar, appointed by Stamford Raffles as Singapore’s first Resident, was born in 1774.

Now, 250 years later, Singapore and Scotland are bound by history, culture, and deep family ties. Streets and structures with names such as Crawford, Horsburgh, and Thomson remind Singaporeans of the role Scots played in building the city, while the Gordon Highlanders memorial in the Presbyterian church pays tribute to the many Scots who gave their lives defending Singapore in World War II.

However, I made the journey to south-east Asia this week not simply to honour a shared past, but to help Scotland make the most of opportunities in one of the world’s most dynamic and fastest growing regions. We already enjoy a healthy trading relationship – from whisky to financial services, and from salmon to our higher education sector. But there is much more to do, and my Brand Scotland initiative will help unlock that potential.

The Singapore skyline. Picture: Getty Images

Economic growth is the number one mission for the UK Government. A big part of achieving that in Scotland will mean boosting our trade links across the world. Brand Scotland will fund trade missions, promote Scottish goods and services abroad, and help Scottish businesses export for the first time. I have set a target of five trade missions in the next two years. And as Secretary of State for Scotland, I will be leading from the front.

Having already been in Oslo in November, working to increase Scottish and Norwegian collaboration on energy and defence, this week marked the first long-haul Brand Scotland mission. Starting off in Malaysia, we focused on promoting one of the strongest elements of Scotland’s global reputation, our world class higher education sector.

The Heriot-Watt University campus on the edge of Kuala Lumpur is just as impressive as anything in Edinburgh. Students travel from across Malaysia, from Scotland, and from around the world to study there. The sign above the library asks students to “wheesht” (with a helpful explainer for those unfamiliar with the term) and, alongside their education, students are taught about the cultural and economic opportunities which Scotland offers.

While in Malaysia, I led celebrations for the 40th anniversary of Chevening, the UK Government’s scholarship programme, which brings exceptional international students to study in the UK. In its four decades, more than 2,000 Malaysians have gone through the programme, many at Scottish universities. They have graduated not just with a degree, but with a lifelong affinity with our country.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray meeting with Grangemouth refinery workers last month. Picture: Michael Gillen

I also had the privilege of witnessing the signing of a new agreement between the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and two of Malaysia’s top universities, which will provide opportunities for Malaysian surgical trainees in the UK. Scotland has a well earned reputation for excellence in education, and promoting this part of Brand Scotland will bring economic and cultural benefits for years to come.

In Singapore, we held talks with government ministers about our shared desire for economic growth, and with businesses considering significant investment in Scotland. Alongside meeting some of the biggest players in energy and defence, we were joined by the Scottish seafood and whisky industries, with a clear message that Scotland is open for business.

Whether it is tackling climate change and decarbonising our economies, or leading the way in ensuring AI can help citizens lead better lives, the challenges we face cannot be tackled in isolation. I am determined that Brand Scotland will bring us closer to nations such as Singapore and help Scottish businesses succeed in the industries of the future.

This visit to south-east Asia could not have come at a more exciting time for Scotland’s trading relationship with the region. In just two weeks’ time, the UK will formally accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

This commitment to liberalise trade between countries with a combined population of half a billion people is a big statement about how Singapore, Malaysia, and all the other CPTPP partners value trade with the UK and a rules-based global economic order. But of course, the deal has to mean something real for businesses, big and small.

Trade missions such as this play an important role in strengthening those ties, and I am confident Scottish businesses will feel the benefits of this agreement – through increased trade and closer relationships with potential partners across this region. Of course, those close relationships go way beyond British pounds and Singapore dollars. With thousands of Scots and Singaporeans living in each other’s countries, the family and cultural ties are as strong as ever.

Last night, I marked St Andrew’s Day as the guest of honour at the Singapore St Andrew’s Society ball. Events such as this remind us of the global passion for Scottish culture, and my Brand Scotland programme will help share it with even more people around the world, with a welcome economic boost back home.

I know that 250 years from now, Scotland’s relationship with Southeast Asia will be as unrecognisable as the world of William Farquar is today. But it will be the work of 21st century business and political leaders which sets the conditions for future success. I am determined that Brand Scotland will be the heart of shaping that future and this week has got us off to the best possible start.