Here is Kemi Badenoch's top Tory team - including Scot who makes the cut, noteworthy omissions

Kemi Badenoch - the new Tory party leader - has appointed just one Scottish MP to her shadow cabinet

Kemi Badenoch has promised she will “win back the trust of the public” as the new Conservative leader announced her shadow cabinet.

Senior roles were given to former leadership rivals Robert Jenrick as shadow justice secretary, and Mel Stride as shadow chancellor.

Newly elected leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, leaves party headquarters in Matthew Parker St, central London | PA

However, other rivals turned down positions, including Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly.

The new top team will see Andrew Bowie doubling up as shadow Scottish secretary and shadow energy minister. Mr Bowie was the only Scottish Tory to endorse Mrs Badenoch.

He replaces the Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk MP, John Lamont, who announced his departure late on Monday night.

Writing on X, Mr Lamont said: “I’m disappointed not to be continuing in my role as Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland - a job that I loved. I wish my successor well. I will continue to work from the backbenches standing up for the Scottish Borders & to hold both the Labour & SNP governments to account.”

Mrs Badenoch will now host the new-look shadow cabinet for the first time on Tuesday morning.

Speaking in advance of the meeting, she said: “I am delighted to have appointed my shadow cabinet, which draws on the talents of people from across the Conservative Party, based on meritocracy and with a breadth of experience and perspective, just as I promised during the campaign.

“Our party’s problems will only be solved with a team effort, and I am confident my shadow cabinet ministers will deliver effective opposition as we seek to win back the trust of the public.

“We will now get to work holding Labour to account and rebuilding our party based on Conservative principles and values. The process of renewing our great party has now begun.”

The new Conservative Party leader also appointed former policing minister Chris Philp as shadow home secretary. Dame Priti Patel, another former leadership contender, will become shadow foreign secretary.

Andrew Bowie is the new shadow Scotland minister

She was forced to resign from her Cabinet role as international development secretary in 2017 after holding unsanctioned meetings with senior Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while on a “private holiday”.

Alex Burghart takes the shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster role along with the Northern Ireland portfolio he previously held.

Ed Argar is shadow health secretary, Kevin Hollinrake is shadow housing secretary, Victoria Atkins is the shadow environment secretary and Andrew Griffith is the shadow business secretary.

Helen Whately has become shadow work and pensions secretary, Gareth Bacon takes the transport brief, Stuart Andrew is the shadow culture secretary and Alan Mak is the shadow science secretary.

Mims Davies adds responsibility for Wales to her shadow women and equalities role, with Claire Coutinho continuing as shadow energy secretary.

Jesse Norman becomes shadow Commons leader while Lord True continues in the equivalent role in the upper chamber.

Julia Lopez, who had been shadow culture secretary, will now only attend shadow cabinet as Mrs Badenoch’s parliamentary private secretary.

James Cartlidge continues as shadow defence secretary while the appointments of shadow education secretary Laura Trott, shadow chief whip Dame Rebecca Harris and party co-chairmen Nigel Huddleston and Lord Dominic Johnson had already been announced.

Former party chairman Richard Fuller has become the shadow Treasury chief secretary.

Responding, the Liberal Democrats claimed the shadow cabinet was a recipe for “yet more Conservative chaos”.

Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokesperson Sarah Olney said: “How can they claim to be able to hold this new government to account when they have just as many disagreements with each other?

“From a shadow justice secretary who wants to leave the ECHR [European Convention on Human Rights] to a shadow foreign secretary who had to resign for holding undisclosed meetings, this shadow cabinet has more than a ‘whiff of impropriety’.

“The Conservative Party voted for the economic vandalism caused by Liz Truss’s mini-Budget and shattered the NHS. Every major challenge that this country faces the Conservative Party is responsible for.

“The Liberal Democrats are the only party that can provide the decent opposition that this country needs.”

Ellie Reeves MP, Labour Party Chair, said: “Instead of turning the page on 14 years of Tory government, Kemi Badenoch’s Shadow Cabinet shows that the Conservatives have learnt nothing.

“How can the new Conservative leader claim to be changing the Tory Party when most of her team were ministers for Liz Truss as they crashed Britain’s economy, or claim to want to uphold standards when most went AWOL for the vote on Boris Johnson’s antics at Partygate?