Here are the frontrunners to replace Rishi Sunak as the next Tory leader

The country will soon have a new leader of the opposition.

Rishi Sunak has resigned as Tory leader, following a dismal general election result.

The former prime minister had surprised many by announcing a vote on July 4, but it was a gamble that did not pay off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now after a year that has seen many of his Conservative colleagues privately positioning themselves for a run at the leadership, there will now be a contest to select a new leader of the opposition.

Kemi Badenoch is widely expected to run for leader.

Here are some of the potential contenders to replace him.

Kemi Badenoch

The now former minister for women and equalities, Kemi Badenoch is the current bookies’ favourite to be the next Tory leader.

A big figure on the right of the party, Ms Badenoch has previously hinted at running for the leadership and has been privately courting MPs for months.

Coming fourth in the contest to replace Boris Johnson in July 2022, Ms Badenoch had the highest net satisfaction rating of any Cabinet minister among readers of the ConservativeHome website in May.

Outspoken on “woke” issues, she would represent a clear lurch to the right for the party.

Her supporters have reportedly already hatched a plan to delay a Conservative leadership contest, because they believe it will give her the best chance of victory.

They want to wait until as late as December to choose a new leader to build up her profile, gather intelligence on members’ opinions and install allies in roles that will increase Ms Badenoch’s chances.

Suella Braverman

One of Mr Sunak’s most vocal critics, Suella Braverman has been the most transparent about her ambition, frequently attacking the former prime minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a sign of her intent and the complete lack of Tory unity, Ms Braverman warned less than 24 hours before polls opened “the party needs to “prepare for the reality and frustration of opposition”.

Sacked twice for breaching the ministerial code, Ms Braverman would be the most right-wing of the candidates.

Speaking after her seat win, she said: “I’m sorry that my party didn’t listen to you. The Conservative Party has let you down.

“You, the great British people, voted for us over 14 years and we did not keep our promises. I will do everything in my power to rebuild trust. We need to listen to you, you have spoken to us very clearly.”

Priti Patel

Resigning in 2022 after being found to have breached the ministerial code over bullying, Priti Patel has been patiently biding her time while considering a run.

Somewhat untarnished by brief tenures of Liz Truss and Mr Sunak, the former home secretary would be a grassroots favourite due to her outspoken views on immigration.

Lord Goodman, former editor of ConservativeHome, suggested she would be a strong candidate. He said: “She's not at all from the left of the party, but might be acceptable to parts of it, since she's widely seen as a responsible figure.

"She also has the advantage, in the event of a strong Reform vote, of having good relations with Nigel Farage, and a history of supporting the Referendum Party in its time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Tugendhat

A former security minister, Tom Tugendhat would be an unlikely choice, being a centrist and having only come fifth in 2022.

His chances would require the party moving back towards the centre, rather than the right, something the membership has shown little interest in doing.

James Cleverly

James Cleverly, who served as home secretary, has yet to declare his intentions. But he told Sky News in the aftermath of his re-election as an MP: “What might happen in the future, I’ll leave that for the near future.”

An article in The Times had suggested he would not go for the top job due to his wife’s health, but other reports indicated he could be persuaded to run.

Mr Cleverly is a centrist who previously served as foreign secretary and was first elected as the Conservative MP for Braintree in May 2015.

Speaking after the result, he appeared to make his pitch, warning colleagues and Labour “there is nothing honourable in presenting simple and thin solutions to challenging and complex problems”.

Victoria Atkins

An MP since 2015, Victoria Atkins had been a Cabinet minister for little more than six months, but had impressed fellow MPs in her stint as health secretary.

Regarded as a good communicator, she has previously refused to rule out a bid for the leadership. She told reporters before the election: “I’m not entertaining any questions about my leadership. I want to campaign at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was also backed by Oliver Dowden, with the former deputy prime minister saying that along with Mr Sunak, the former minister was the only other “star” of his generation capable of leading the Tories.

Robert Jenrick

Another senior figure of the Tory right, Robert Jenrick is best known for ordering murals of cartoon characters on the walls of an asylum seeker reception centre to be painted over.

He resigned as immigration minister after Ms Braverman was sacked and is now expected to run against her.

A hardliner on everything from the culture war to immigration, Mr Jenrick would be a popular choice among the Tory membership.

Jeremy Hunt

Third times the charm for Jeremy Hunt? Possibly not, but he would represent a popular choice among Tory moderates.

His lengthy experience in Cabinet and appeal to moderates could be attractive to Tories looking for a calming influence after the chaos of recent years.

After surviving a scare to secure his seat in the Commons, Mr Hunt said: “Some Conservatives will wonder whether the scale of our crushing defeat was really justified.