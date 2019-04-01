Here are the four Brexit alternative motions selected by John Bercow

The four Brexit alternative motions selected by John Bercow are as follows:

Motion C: Any Brexit deal to include a commitment to negotiate a “permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union with the EU”. Tabled by Tory former chancellor Ken Clarke.

Motion D: Common market 2.0, which proposes UK membership of the European Free Trade Association and European Economic Area. It allows continued participation in the single market and a “comprehensive customs arrangement” with the EU after Brexit - including a “UK say” on future EU trade deals - would remain in place until the agreement of a wider trade deal which guarantees frictionless movement of goods and an open border in Ireland. Tabled by Tory former minister Nick Boles, Labour’s Lucy Powell and others.

Motion E: This proposal requires a public vote to confirm any Brexit deal passed by Parliament before its ratification. Tabled by Labour MPs Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson.

Motion G: SNP MP Joanna Cherry joins with Tory Dominic Grieve and MPs from other parties with this plan to seek an extension to the Brexit process, and if this is not possible then Parliament will choose between either no-deal or revoking Article 50.

READ MORE - Labour and SNP to back the softest Brexit option

An inquiry would follow to assess the future relationship likely to be acceptable to Brussels and have majority support in the UK.