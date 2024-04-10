The MSP at the centre of a hate incident row has warned the “credibility” of authorities is at risk if the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) continues its “radio silence”.

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser has penned a letter to the SPA after Police Scotland failed to reassure him that his concerns had been taken seriously.

Mr Fraser threatened Police Scotland with legal action after the force confirmed a complaint it received over his online criticism of transgender policy had been logged as a “non-crime hate incident” (NCHI), despite no criminality being found.

Murdo Fraser. Picture: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

Police Scotland added to the confusion by stating the incident had been logged anonymously despite Mr Fraser being told the incident has been recorded against him. Complaints against Humza Yousaf and JK Rowling were not logged as NCHIs despite Mr Fraser being subject to one and a pledge to investigate every complaint.

Now, Mr Fraser has written to Martyn Evans, chairman of the SPA, warning he is still awaiting “a substantive response” from the force to his concerns.

In his letter, seen by The Scotsman, Mr Fraser said: “I am sure that you would agree that this is an unacceptable situation. We cannot have the police taking policy decisions that have a real impact in individuals’ lives, and not being accountable or answerable for them.

“Scottish ministers tell me that these are operational matters for the police and that I should direct my questions to them. But my questions are being ignored.”

Martyn Evans, chairman of the Scottish Police Authority, (Picture: John Devlin)

Mr Fraser said the SPA “was established to keep policing under review and to hold the Chief Constable to account”.

He said: “Accordingly I am now asking you to exercise your powers to insist on answers to my questions on these vital matters, which are of great interest to me, my constituents, and many more across Scotland.”

Writing in today’s Scotsman, Mr Fraser has warned “there has been radio silence” from the SPA over the situation.

He said: “The criticisms made in the past about the relationship between SPA and Police Scotland being too cosy look like they may have validity. In any liberal democracy, the police force cannot be a law to themselves. They have to be publicly accountable for their policies and actions.”

Speaking to The Scotsman, Mr Fraser said: “It’s surprising that the SPA have been silent on this issue when so much public concern has been expressed about NCHI policy. As the only body to whom the police appear to be accountable, they have a duty to step up and demand the answers that even MSPs can’t get.”

He added: “There is a clear public interest in knowing what police policy on NCHIs now is and whether it is applied on an even-handed basis, particularly given the different approaches applied in my case, an opposition MSP, and that of the SNP First Minister.

“The credibility of both Police Scotland and the SPA are at risk if these questions are not answered urgently.”