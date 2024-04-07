Controversial new hate crime laws seem “unworkable” and are in danger of failing, former first minister Jack McConnell has warned. Lord McConnell said he had “watched events in Scotland over recent days with my head in my hands”.

Writing in the Sunday Mail, he said the Hate Crime Act is “in danger of going the same way” as the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act, which was repealed in 2018.

It came as Jeane Freeman, a former SNP health secretary, criticised the Scottish Government’s handling of the new legislation, saying it lacked “political nous”.

Former health secretary Jeane Freeman (Pic: PA)

Police have reportedly been inundated with around 8,000 complaints since the Act came into force on April 1.

The Scotsman previously told of fears Police Scotland may be forced to reduce services or make cuts due to the burden of dealing with the new law.

David Threadgold, chair of the Scottish Police Federation (SPF), said overtime payments for control room staff will have "consequences".

Lord McConnell said the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act previously “polarised people and increased division” and was later repealed.

He said: "The new Scottish Hate Crime Act is in danger of going the same way. And this was entirely predictable. Tight budgets set by SNP/Green ministers mean Police Scotland already don’t follow up every crime.

“Now they must deal with all these potential offences, many of which are simply spurious. Instead of healing division and changing attitudes, Scottish ministers have created a law that seems unworkable. And on a key flashpoint with this legislation – the arguments between feminist and transgender campaigners – excluding crimes against women from the Act has inflamed the situation with many women feeling their concerns are ignored.

“This is exactly what good legislation should seek to avoid. Good political leadership should try to win the argument, build a consensus not sow division. The early years of the Scottish Parliament showed how to use the powers of home rule to legislate well and lead change in Scotland, but this Hate Crime Act looks like the opposite. And that is why it might fail.”

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Ms Freeman, who was health secretary from 2018 to 2021, expressed frustration with “the level of misinformation” around the legislation, but also with how the Scottish Government had handled it.

"My impression, and it’s only an impression, is that the furore and nonsense and genuine concerns – because it’s been a mix – that we’ve seen over over the past week has caught the Scottish Government by surprise,” she said. "And I really do not think it is beyond the wit to plan for and prepare that this particular piece of legislation, coming at this particular point in the electoral cycle, will be used, if you leave loopholes in it and don't set out clearly what it does and what it doesn’t do, by those who oppose your political stance overall as a Government.”

The Hate Crime Act consolidates existing hate crime legislation and creates a new offence of stirring up hatred against protected characteristics, including age, sexual orientation and transgender identity. A stirring-up offence on the basis of race has been on the statute book in Scotland since 1986, but the new legislation has sparked concerns about a potential chilling effect on free speech.

Ms Freeman said misogyny should have been included, adding: “My own view is that was a loophole that you left in the legislation wide open to be exploited. That’s about political nous, frankly.

"So I have two sets of conflicting frustrations. One about how this has been handled, prepared for and presented, and the other being how it has been mishandled and misinformed in a lot of the presentation and comment.”