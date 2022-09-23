Mr Kwarteng said next year’s planned rise in corporation tax would not be raised from 19 per cent to 25 per cent, as originally planned under Boris Johnson’s Government, as he confirmed the UK tax system was being more widely reviewed.

He said the energy support package announced by the Government would cost £60 billion for the six months from October as he confirmed a cap on bankers’ bonuses, as forecast over the past week, would be scrapped.

"Growth is not as high as it should be,” the chancellor said.

Chancellor of The Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street in London. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

"This has made it harder to pay for public services requiring taxes to rise. In turn higher taxes on capital, higher taxes on labour, have lowered returns on investment and work, reducing economic incentives and hampering growth still further.

"We are determined to break that cycle. We need a new approach for a new era."

Mr Kwarteng told MPs the Government is cutting household energy bills by an expected £1,400 this year while millions of the most vulnerable households will receive additional payments, taking their total savings this year to £2,200.

He confirmed the cost of introducing the £2,500 price cap would be £60 billion for the UK Government.

"We were never going to let energy bills rise as much as they could have," he said. Mr Kwarteng praised new Prime Minister Liz Truss for acting swiftly to introduce the £2,500 price cap.

The Chancellor said there were “too many barriers for enterprise” and the Government is seeking to “break them down” with a new approach.

He said: “Over the coming weeks, my Cabinet colleagues will update the House on every aspect of our ambitious agenda.

“Those updates will cover – the planning system, business regulations, childcare, immigration, agricultural productivity and digital infrastructure.”

The Chancellor had already confirmed ahead of his mini-budget the National Insurance hike introduced by Boris Johnson’s Government to pay for social care and tackling the NHS backlog will be reversed.

It has also been reported that he will cut stamp duty in a further attempt to drive growth.