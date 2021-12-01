Grieving families warn of more deaths at flagship Glasgow hospital unless action taken

Kimberly Darroch, whose 10-year-old daughter Milly Main died in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow after contracting an infection

Kimberly Darroch, whose 10-year-old daughter Milly Main died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in 2017, called for the hospital to be shut or wards to be moved.

She said she was "absolutely disgusted" by photographs showing mould growing at the hospital.

Louise Slorance, whose husband Andrew died last year after contracting Covid and an infection she says she was not told about, said: "The insides of the hospital need ripped out, and let's make sure there's no mould in that building or any other."

Mr Slorance, 49, was head of the Scottish Government's response and communication unit, which was responsible for its handling of the pandemic. He was receiving cancer treatment at the time of his death. His funeral was attended by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Darroch and Ms Slorance were speaking at a press conference in Edinburgh held by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who insisted Ms Sturgeon and the Scottish Government now needed to "pick a side".

Labour is holding a debate in Holyrood calling for the health board leadership to be sacked.

He said: "Today represents an opportunity for us to draw a line in the sand and to say enough is enough.

"Since this tragedy took place, since this hospital has opened and since the litany of failures, no one - not a single person - has been held to account."

He added: "And so what we are saying directly to the First Minister, directly to the Scottish Government, is they have a choice and they now have to pick a side.

"They are either going to pick the side of Kimberly Darroch, Louise Slorance, all the families and of the senior clinicians, and say enough is enough.

"Or they are going to take the side of senior managers who have allowed these failures to happen."

Mr Sarwar said the last two years had seen ignored reports, staff bullying claims, infected patients and deaths, ward closures, the launch of a public inquiry and a criminal investigation, adding: "Despite all of that, not a single person in this organisation has been held to account. Why?"

He said: "If this had happened anywhere else in the UK, if this had happened anywhere else in the world, there would be resignations and there would be sackings.

"But in Scotland we're expected to turn a blind eye, we're expected not to ask difficult questions, and rather than the pressure being put on those who are making those fatal decisions, instead in Scotland we have a culture where we attack those asking the difficult questions."

Mr Sarwar was speaking after a group of senior clinicians at the QEUH complained of “unfounded criticism” of clinical teams and staff.

In a letter to the First Minister and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, 23 senior clinicians expressed their "immense frustration”.

The clinicians wrote: “As NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde clinicians and clinical leaders, we write to express our immense disappointment and frustration about the way in which our hospitals, our colleagues and the treatment of our patients is being portrayed in the press and the chamber of the Scottish Parliament.”

Mr Sarwar said he did not care about letters or attacks from other politicians, adding: "I have picked my side.

"And my side is with the families and the staff and those that have lost loved ones, and I will not stop.

"Let me say this directly to the Scottish Government, to the health board, and to anybody else that's listening: I will not stop. I will not rest.

"I will remain on the side of these families until justice is delivered, we get the answers and those that are responsible for this are held to account."

Mr Sarwar insisted he has "full confidence" in frontline NHS staff, but "no confidence" in the leadership of the health board.

He added: "I warn them: do not gaslight the entire staff base of a hospital in order to protect your job.

"Instead do the right thing so we can protect patients and their families stop infections, so no other family has to go through what both Kimberly and Louise have had to go through over the last four years in the case of Milly Main, and over the last year in the case of Andrew Slorance."

Speaking at the press conference in Edinburgh, Ms Slorance said: "We need to know that Andrew's and Milly's death is not in vain. Action needs to be taken now.

"If we wait for reviews, or the completion of the inquiry, how many more families will suffer this loss in the meantime?"

She added: "The erosion in trust is about the management."

Ms Darroch said she had been fighting for answers and transparency for the last two years "in vain".

She said nothing had been done, adding: "There's continued secrecy. There's continued bullying.

"And we're here today to say enough is enough. We need the health board to be held accountable.

"We need them to be removed from the job they're doing in order for patients, families and the general population of Scotland to have trust in that health board."

She said she had no issue with clinicians and frontline staff, insisting Milly's treatment was "second to none".

She said the "breakdown in trust" is down to the hospital building itself and the leadership.

Asked how it made her feel to hear Ms Slorance's story, Ms Darroch: "It has made me feel really angry.

"We have worked tirelessly to stop this from happening again, and that was my main focus after Milly died, and the reason that I basically came into public life was so that no family had to go through what I went through.

"That hasn't happened. It has continued to happen and it will continue to happen until something is done about the leadership of the health board."