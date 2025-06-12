Gregor Poynton MP welcomes huge investment in Scotland following spending review announcement
Commenting on the Spending Review, Mr Poynton said: “This spending review shows Labour’s commitment to much needed investment in Scotland’s renewal."
“From the Acorn Project to a national supercomputer in Edinburgh to our defence industry, this Labour government is investing in Scotland’s future while the SNP carps from the sidelines.”
The UK Government has announced funding for projects across Scotland, including joint investment in the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal to secure Grangemouth’s future and up to £452 million over four years for City and Growth Deals in Scotland, benefitting communities across Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness, Tay Cities and Border regions.
Scotland will also benefit from local growth through the Plan for Communities and new Local Growth Fund, which will invest in local communities across Scotland.
Commenting following the Chancellor of the Exchequer's Spending Review, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “This game-changing spending review shows once and for all that the Labour government has decisively ended Tory austerity.”