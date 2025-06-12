Gregor Poynton MP welcomes huge investment in Scotland following spending review announcement

By Erin Lynch
Contributor
Published 12th Jun 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 14:48 BST
Gregor Poynton MP has welcomed the Chancellor of the Exchequer's Spending Review, which confirms billions of pounds of investment to Scotland.

Commenting on the Spending Review, Mr Poynton said: “This spending review shows Labour’s commitment to much needed investment in Scotland’s renewal."

“From the Acorn Project to a national supercomputer in Edinburgh to our defence industry, this Labour government is investing in Scotland’s future while the SNP carps from the sidelines.”

The UK Government has announced funding for projects across Scotland, including joint investment in the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal to secure Grangemouth’s future and up to £452 million over four years for City and Growth Deals in Scotland, benefitting communities across Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness, Tay Cities and Border regions.

Gregor Poynton MP at the Scottish Co-Operative Discovery Centre
Gregor Poynton MP at the Scottish Co-Operative Discovery Centre

Scotland will also benefit from local growth through the Plan for Communities and new Local Growth Fund, which will invest in local communities across Scotland.

Commenting following the Chancellor of the Exchequer's Spending Review, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “This game-changing spending review shows once and for all that the Labour government has decisively ended Tory austerity.”

