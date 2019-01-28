Greens will not back SNP budget over council funds

The Greens have warned the Scottish Government they will not back its budget unless there is a “fundamental change of position” on council funding.

Party co-convener Patrick Harvie claimed existing proposals would “decimate” local services and throw councils into “crisis”.

The SNP has proposed an additional £210 million for local government, but council umbrella body Cosla says ring-fencing and new commitments already announced mean the 2019-20 budget includes cuts 2 per cent for capital and revenue budgets. Finance Secretary Derek Mackay must secure the support of at least one other party to ensure his budget passes.

Mr Harvie said: “I’m convinced that a solid package of measures can be agreed, which over the coming years would empower Scotland’s councils and finally end the unfair council tax,”

“But the Government seem determined to force through a hugely damaging budget for 2019/20, decimating local services around the country.”

That’s not something we can support.