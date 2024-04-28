Greens say they won’t save Humza Yousaf as Alex Salmond extends a hand

The co-leader of the Scottish Greens has said she “cannot imagine” her party will change its mind and support Humza Yousaf following his “spectacular breach of trust”.

Lorna Slater said the First Minister – who is fighting for his political future – must “face the consequences” after he ripped up the power-sharing deal between the two parties.

It came as Alex Salmond said his Alba Party is prepared to assist Mr Yousaf if certain “reasonable proposals” are agreed to.

He said Ash Regan, Alba’s sole MSP, could help Mr Yousaf “out of a very tight corner”.

Mr Yousaf has written to the other parties in a desperate bid to cling on to power as the leader of a minority government.

He terminated the power-sharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens on Thursday, leading the smaller pro-independence party to announce they would back a motion of no confidence in his leadership.

The tight parliamentary arithmetic at the Scottish Parliament, where the SNP have 63 out of 128 voting MSPs, means Ms Regan’s support may be needed to get Mr Yousaf over the line.

But figures within the SNP have warned against any deal with Mr Salmond’s party.

Pete Wishart, the long-serving Nationalist MP, tweeted: “Alex obviously loving all this attention this morning, as he should, with his party having never had anybody elected to anything. He now wants to exert influence over our Government and he must be told quite clearly that can never, ever, happen.”

Former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford apologised to the Greens while appearing on the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg show, and appealed to the party to back Mr Yousaf.

But Ms Slater and the First Minister had lost the party’s confidence and trust. She told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show: “We will vote in support of a vote of no confidence against Humza Yousaf. I cannot imagine anything at this point that could change that position. This was a spectacular breach of trust.”

She said the Bute House Agreement was based on “mutual trust and respect” and Mr Yousaf had broken that and needed to “face the consequences”.

Ms Slater said the Greens had received a letter from Mr Yousaf and “have not yet had a conversation about how we're going to respond to that”.

Earlier, Mr Salmond said Alba will present “reasonable proposals” to Mr Yousaf when they meet this week.

However, the former first minister denied these would include an electoral pact with the SNP, insisting he was “not particularly bothered” that this had been ruled out.

Speaking to Sky’s Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, he said: “What Ash Regan will do in the meetings she’s been invited to by Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, is make a set of reasonable proposals to help him out of a very tight corner and put Scotland back on a sensible governmental road.

“Stressing the priority of independence for Scotland, the protection of women and girls in Scottish society and a return of the Government to the things that matter to the people – education, health, housing and, above all, the economy and jobs.”

Mr Salmond told the BBC that Alba’s specific proposals included plans for a Bill to “extend the powers of the parliament to include the legislation for the negotiation of independence”, adding: “We’ve got every reason to believe that’s within the competence of the parliament and we would like a discussion around that.”

He also pointed to a potential “independence convention”, which he said all independence supporters should want to see.

Mr Salmond said: “It will be out of these key talks that will decide the outcome of next week. Now, we’re hoping for a positive outcome – at least I am. That’s why we’re putting forward constructive proposals. We have obviously to prepare that things don’t work out, in which case there could be an election in Scotland. There are other possibilities as well.