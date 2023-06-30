Greens don’t respect needs of Scotland’s rural communities, says Michael Gove

Michael Gove has launched an attack on the influence of the Greens in the Scottish Government, accusing them of failing to respect the needs of Scotland’s rural communities.

Mr Gove said their policies were “anti-economic growth” and “impractical”, and cited the recent collapse of the deposit return scheme and the climb-down over Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter would have seen fishing banned in at least 10 per cent of Scotland’s seas, but the Scottish Government has scrapped its existing proposals following a massive backlash from coastal communities. The plans formed part of the co-operation deal between the SNP and the Greens.

Michael Gove

Mr Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said the deposit return scheme was “poorly developed” by the Scottish Government. It fell apart amid a cross-border row between Scottish and UK ministers.

He said: “Now we wanted to work with the Scottish Government, we were prepared to give them an exclusion from the UK internal market act in order to make it work. But as you say, the evidence is that the Scottish Government hadn't done the necessary preparation to be able to deliver the scheme in an appropriate way.

“And I think it was the head of Circularity Scotland who said that the scheme was eminently deliverable on the basis of [what] the UK Government had outlined.

“I think there's a broader issue as well here. Obviously, we work with the Scottish Government and we want to work collaboratively with them.

“But there is a question because a number of things have gone wrong recently – HPMAs, the DRS and also the policy that's been taken until now on North Sea exploration – it's a case of the Greens in the Scottish Government operating in a way that a) isn't pro economic growth and b) doesn't respect the specific needs of either the northeast or Scotland's rural and island communities.”