Green MSP defends ‘shameful’ social media post following Hamas attack
A Green MSP has defended a social media post that caused outrage following the Hamas attack on southern Israel.
Maggie Chapman said she was “trying to put this complex situation into some context”.
She was condemned earlier this week after saying what was happening in Palestine was “a consequence of apartheid, of illegal occupation, & of imperial aggression by the Israel state”. She added: “Palestinian civilians have seen their homes destroyed, their water stolen & their land appropriated illegally.”
Ms Chapman’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, quoted another user who said: “Don't let the western media fool you into thinking it's terrorism, this is decolonization.”
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called her comments “disgusting and shameful”, and his party urged Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, to end the SNP’s power-sharing agreement with the Greens.
Writing on X on Wednesday, Ms Chapman said: “The killing of innocent civilians by Hamas & Israel is reprehensible. I condemn them wholeheartedly & anyone who knows me will know this is my view.
“This crisis goes back decades. Earlier this week I shared a tweet trying to put this complex situation into some context.
“As a campaigner I have always spoken out against Israel’s targeting of Palestinians, in the same way I have no hesitation in condemning Hamas for killing civilians. My thoughts are with all affected by events of this crisis, regardless of where they come from.
“I fear worse is to come. I support calls for a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians and get aid to those most in need, and urgent international action to end this situation.”
Israel has vowed unprecedented retaliation against the Hamas militant group ruling the Palestinian territory after its fighters stormed through the border fence on Saturday and shot hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.
Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip are scrambling to find safety as Israeli strikes demolish entire neighbourhoods, hospitals run low on supplies and a power blackout is expected within hours.
