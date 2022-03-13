Green criticism of JK Rowling 'shutting down women's voices', claim Tories

It comes after Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie told The Scotsman that they believed Harry Potter author JK Rowling was “not helping” the debate around transgender rights and held views “against trans people's equality and human rights”.

Ms Slater also said high-profile critics who she accused of misrepresenting the government’s reforms were putting “trans lives at risk and also other LGBTQ people at risk”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the author, 56, took to Twitter to attack Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish Government’s plans to reform the gender recognition act, which are expected to pass easily at the Scottish Parliament.

Party leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater during a photocall beside the Wallace Monument at the Stirling Court Hotel ahead of the Scottish Green Party conference.

Ms Rowling, who declined to respond to the criticism from the Scottish Greens, had previously attacked Labour leader Keir Starmer for his views on transgender people.

He had said that a “woman is a female adult, and in addition to that trans women are women, and that is not just my view, that is actually the law”.

The author said: “Among the thousands of letters and emails I’ve received are disillusioned members of Labour, the Greens, the Lib Dems and the SNP. Women are scared, outraged and angry at the deaf ear turned to their well-founded concerns.

"But women are organising. Now Keir Starmer publicly misrepresents equalities law, in yet another indication that the Labour Party can no longer be counted on to defend women’s rights.

Meghan Gallacher, the Scottish Conservative spokesperson on gender recognition reform, accused the Scottish Greens of making the debate “more toxic and divisive than it should be”.

She said: “Trying to shut down women’s voices in this way is unacceptable.

“These over-the-top accusations from SNP-Green Government ministers are making this debate more toxic and divisive than it should be.

“JK Rowling and the thousands of other women with serious and reasonable concerns about this Bill should be treated with respect.

“There is a groundswell of opinion that we should seek to improve the system for trans people but not at the expense of women’s rights.

“I suggest these government ministers apologise to JK Rowling and instead of trying to silence her, they listen to her.”

The Scottish Greens were contacted for comment.

Want to hear more from The Scotsman's politics team? Check out the latest episode of our political podcast, The Steamie.

It's available wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.