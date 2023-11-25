Grangemouth: Scottish minister Angus Robertson meets with Grangemouth refinery part-owners in China to discuss site's future

​A senior Scottish minister has met with bosses at the Chinese firm that part-owns the Grangemouth oil refinery, as government officials aim to secure a future for the site beyond its 2025 shutdown date.

External affairs secretary Angus Robertson held talks with senior managers of Petrochina in Beijing yesterday.

It comes days after Petroineos, the owners of the Grangemouth site, announced the refinery is to cease operations in the spring of 2025, when the plant will become a fuel import terminal.

Energy secretary Neil Gray separately said he would explore every opportunity to extend operations at the country’s only oil refinery beyond 2025 – but was not one to set “unrealistic expectations”.

Mr Robertson said on X, formerly Twitter: "Grangemouth refinery is a joint venture involving Chinese state-backed Petrochina. I met with senior managers in Beijing today to look at all options to extend the life of the refinery."

Mr Gray said he would work with colleagues in the Scottish Government, as well as UK Government officials, to look at every avenue for extending the life of the refinery at Grangemouth and ensuring there was a continued industrial operation at the wider site.

The firm has said the site “faces significant challenges due to global market pressures and the energy transition”. It is understood the proposals could result in the loss of around 400 jobs, but as many as 10,000 jobs could be impacted in the wider supply chain by the planned closure.

Speaking on a visit to Digital Content Analysis (D-CAT) in Glasgow yesterday, Mr Gray said: “I will look at exploring every opportunity that there might be to extend it beyond 2025, but I am not one to set unrealistic expectations, this is an incredibly challenging situation and that has been outlined by Petroineos that the global factors that are at play are extremely challenging.

“I’m due to meet with local and national MSPs and MPs later on today to set out some of that.

“I’m looking to collaborate not just with colleagues across the Parliament, but also with those in the UK Government to make sure that we are looking at every possible opportunity and avenue that there might be for extending the life of the refinery, and indeed to ensure that there is a continued industrial operation at the wider Grangemouth site as well.”

Mr Gray has written to UK energy security secretary Claire Coutinho and said he has asked for a meeting in “very short order”. He said he was looking to work “constructively” with the UK Government.

Asked whether operations ceasing at Grangemouth would have an impact on fuel security, Mr Gray said: “That is a responsibility for UK ministers, my understanding is that they are keeping this under constant review.”

Mr Gray said he met with trade unions this week.

He said: “I’ve given a commitment to both Unite the union and the STUC that I’ll continue to work closely with them, because my first thought is obviously with the workforce who have given a significant commitment over the years to Petroineos, have taken them through an incredibly challenging period, and the message that both the First Minister and I gave to the site management is that that has to be their first consideration – making sure that they are looking after the workforce who have served them so well over the years.”

Around 500 permanent staff work at the refinery and the owners believe around 100 would be needed to operate an import terminal.

Earlier this week, Franck Demay, chief executive at Petroineos Refining, said the company anticipated continuing refinery operations until spring 2025.

He said: “This is the start of a journey to transform our operation from one that manufactures fuel products into a business that imports finished fuel products for onward distribution to customers.

“Throughout this process, our focus will remain on the safe production and reliable supply of high-quality fuels to our customers in Scotland, the north of England and Northern Ireland.