A petition has attracted over 3,500 signatures in less than a week to save a much loved aspect of a Gourock park.

The petition, launched on Change.org, comes following proposals that could see animals rehomed and a popular aspect of the park closed down permanently as part of a wide range of savings proposals from Inverclyde Council.

Over 3,500 people have now signed the petition calling for the “Bunny Park”, as it is commonly referred to by locals, to be saved, six days after it was launched.

‘Pet Corner’ as it is often referred to, allows visitors to look at some of the animals housed in the park, including birds, bunnies and more.

The petition reads: “Inverclyde Council are currently considering the closure of Gourock Bunny Park a peaceful haven for animals and birds and much loved corner of Gourock for children and adults.

“This part of the park has been well used for decades by people near and far. What a sad day it would be to see this magical facility be closed down preventing the fun, enjoyment and education of generations to come.

“Please support the Bunny Park's continuation by asking Inverclyde Council to keep this community space open.”

Inverclyde Council have confirmed that if the proposals do go ahead, the animals would be rehomed.

One signatory wrote: “This is an amazing place for the people of Inverclyde no matter your age, It's a place kids and adults can come together and have an amazing day.”