Israeli authorities have intercepted at least a dozen ships and are transferring passengers to Israel

Four Scots are reported to have been detained by Israel after authorities intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla.

More than a dozen ships were intercepted by Israeli authorities 70 nautical miles from the Gaza coast on Wednesday evening. Around 50 activists from 44 countries worldwide are on the flotilla attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

There are four Scots on board this flotilla, including Jim Hickey, Saddaqat Khan, Margaret Pancetta and Dr Yvonne Ridley, along with Edinburgh University student Mina Moreno.

The Madleen, one of the ships on the flotilla. | Freedom Flotilla Coalition

It is understood both Mr Khan and Mr Hickey have been detained by Israel. Ms Pancetta and Dr Ridley’s status is unknown. Reports suggest the ship Ms Moreno is on has turned around and is now heading away from the flotilla.

Activists have posted online to say Israel had used water cannons against some of the ships and others said they had been abducted and taken to Israel against their will.

The Global Sumud posted a video on social media which said: “Our vessels are being illegally intercepted. Cameras are offline and vessels have been boarded by military personnel. We are actively working to confirm their safety and the status of all participants on board.”

Around 20 unidentified vessels were spotted approaching the flotilla around 6.20pm GMT on Wednesday. The flotilla left the port of Barcelona a month ago and was aiming to reach Gaza with aid on Thursday.

An Israeli maritime blockade has been in place around Gaza for the past 18 years. The move has been branded an “act of terrorism” and a breach of international law by Turkey’s Foreign Minister.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the flotilla was a provocation, and the Israeli government was accusing some of the flotilla members of being linked to Hamas.

The Israeli authorities have also said the activists on board, which includes Greta Thunberg, are safe and are being transferred to Israel.

Greta Thunberg, second from right, with other flotilla activists after the Israeli navy intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza. | AP

Posting on X, the foreign ministry said: “Hamas-Sumud passengers on their yachts are making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin.

“The passengers are safe and in good health.”

Several countries have condemned the move and branded it a breach of international law, including Spain, Turkey and Pakistan.

A flotilla spokesperson said: “Prior to illegally boarding the ships, it appears as though the Israeli naval vessels intentionally damaged ship communications, in an attempt to block distress signals and stop the livestream of their illegal boat boarding,

“In addition to the boats confirmed to be intercepted, livestream coverage and communication has been lost with multiple other boats. We are diligently working to account for all participants and crew. We will share updates as soon as we have confirmed information about the status of boats, detentions, injuries and potential casualties.”

They added: “This is an illegal attack on unarmed humanitarians in international waters. We call on governments, world leaders, and international institutions to demand the safety and release of all on board and continue to monitor this situation closely.