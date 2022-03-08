The Glasgow Cathcart MSP said he will be stepping back from politics for an unspecified period to “recuperate” his physical and mental health in the wake of his health scare.

In a statement, the 68-year-old said: “Just recently I spent four nights in hospital and it gave me the opportunity to reflect on my health in a way I’ve not felt the need to for a long time.

Recovering: James Dornan MSP spent four nights in hospital.

“Having spoken with others, I have decided to abide by the advice I’ve been given and take some time off work.

“During this period, I will recuperate and try to get my health, both physical and mental, back to a place where I can best serve my constituents once more.

“My office will, of course, still be working on casework and anyone who requires assistance should contact me in the usual manner. Thank you for your forbearance.”

