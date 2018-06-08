Glasgow City Council’s Rolls Royce donated by Boyd Tunnock

It is not so much a storm in a tea cup as a storm in a tea cake.

Boyd Tunnock, one of Scotland’s richest men and the head of the well-known confectionery firm, has been named as the donor behind a Rolls Royce car gifted to Scotland’s biggest local authority.

The £235,000 luxury Rolls Royce Ghost model will be used by Eva Bolander, the Lord Provost of Glasgow, and other city representatives. It will also be used to transport VIPs.

The SNP-run local authority’s acceptance of the anonymous donation sparked a political backlash, with Paul Sweeney, the Labour MP, describing it as a “Dickensian” gesture at a time when many families are struggling to make ends meet.

Now, it has been claimed that Mr Tunnock - whose family-run firm makes Caramel Wafers and Tunnock’s Teacakes - gave the council the car, which he previously used to travel around the city.

According to The Scottish Sun, John Kane, a Labour councillor in Glasgow, set up the donation.

An unnamed source told the newspaper: “Tunnock is of impeccable character and expects nothing in return. He and the firm Tunnock’s are known for charitable donations.”

The local authority has previously said that its chief executive had carried out checks on the donation and found no conflict of interest.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: “The donor wished to remain anonymous, so we will not be confirming or denying any names put to us.”