Members of Glasgow Against Closures gathered in Glasgow Green, outside the partially open People’s Palace, to protest the ongoing closures on Saturday afternoon.

The Winter Gardens, a glasshouse which has been closed since the pandemic, was wrapped in a yellow ribbon decorated with messages by protesters.

The group hopes the protest will deliver a strong message to the candidates standing in the May Glasgow City Council elections.

Glasgow Against Closures claim that Glasgow Life, the charity that manages culture, community centres and sporting facilities in the city, is “no longer fit for purpose”.

They are calling for Glasgow City Council to take over management of the city’s facilities and venue.

Colin McGeoch, spokesperson for Glasgow Against Closures, said: “These local community venues and services were deemed essential to local communities prior to the pandemic and are even more critical now.

“Local venues are needed to provide community space for organisations to deliver vital services such as tackling mental health, loneliness, fitness and well being, access to benefit & job support & food banks.”

Attractions run by Glasgow Life for the council include Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, the People's Palace, Riverside Museum and the Mitchell Library.

The council’s budget for the upcoming year has dedicated £1.2 million towards reopening closed venues. Last month, an council official said Glasgow Life was in the process of deciding how they will use that money.