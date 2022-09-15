GFG Alliance 'part company' with Dalzell steelworks auditors due to 'issues resulting from Greensill Capital collapse'

King & King Chartered Accountants, who themselves are under investigation by the Financial Reporting Council, resigned as auditors of Liberty Steel Dalzell on Thursday, Companies House records state.

Liberty Steel Dalzell’s accounts are several years overdue, with the last set of accounts published prior to the pandemic in 2019.

There also remains outstanding issues relating to a £7m loan from Scottish Enterprise.

GFG Alliance said the company has “parted company” with the auditors due to “overall issues resulting from the collapse of Greensill Capital”,

King & King is under investigation for audits relating to the Lochaber smelter, and three other Liberty Steel companies.

The smelter’s accounts were published unaudited earlier this year, showing a £4m loss, something GFG Alliance said was an “interim step”.

The Dalzell steelworks were purchased by Sanjeev Gupta’s conglomerate following a back-to-back sale from Tata Steel, during which the Scottish Government purchased the plant for a nominal £1 to facilitate the immediate sale to Liberty Steel.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Sanjeev Gupta, the head of the Liberty Group, ahead of a ceremony where Tata Steel handed over the keys of two Lanarkshire steel plants to metals firm Liberty House, at Dalzell steelworks in Scotland.

Scottish Enterprise, a public body which encourages economic development through investment in business, is owed £7m by Liberty Steel Dalzell in relation to a loan issued in 2017.

The loan continues to appear in Scottish Enterprise’s most recent accounts.

Ivan McKee, the business minister, also told MSPs that the back-to-back deal to sell Dalzell to Mr Gupta also may have breached state aid rules, potentially leaving the taxpayer on the hook for millions of pounds of environmental clean-up.

The Scottish Government’s deals with GFG Alliance at Dalzell and the separate power purchase guarantee at Lochaber came under scrutiny following the collapse of the company’s main funder, Greensill Capital, last year.

At Lochaber, the Scottish Government agreed to guarantee 25-year power purchase agreement worth £586m which helped Mr Gupta finance the purchase of the smelter and the associated hydroplant.

A GFG Alliance spokesperson said: “We have parted company with King & King due to overall issues resulting from the collapse of Greensill Capital.

"We are in the process of appointing new auditors. There is no impact on the operations of any of our businesses."

King & King has been contacted for comment.

