German military to hunt for Russian subs alongside RAF in Lossiemouth

The RAF and the German military are to work side-by-side against the threat of Russia in the North Atlantic.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German military will begin hunting for Russian submarines alongside the RAF out of Lossiemouth within the next few weeks.

A Deutsche Marine P-8A will visit the Moray airbase for the first time in preparation for working side-by-side with the RAF to defend NATO allies against Russia in the North Atlantic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two nations are also planning to jointly purchase advanced Sting Ray torpedoes in the near future.

Two Tornados flank a Poseidon aircraft over the skies of RAF Lossiemouth. | Jane Barlow/Press Association

This comes a year after the two nations signed the Trinity House Agreement, a bilateral defence cooperation between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and its German equivalent.

The MoD has said it considers RAF Lossiemouth to be “vital” in strengthening NATO’s northern and eastern flank as it is the “gateway to the North Atlantic and the high north”.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey said: “A year on from the Trinity House Agreement, the UK and Germany are working closer than ever to keep our two countries and Europe safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together we’re strengthening NATO, boosting our cyber defences, and ensuring our armed forces can operate side-by-side with ease - from patrolling the skies over Scotland to hunting Russian subs in the North Atlantic.

“This partnership is a cornerstone of European security, demonstrating unity and strength to our adversaries, and keeping us secure at home and strong abroad.”

Defence Secretary John Healey | Stefan Rousseau/Press Association

On Thursday Mr Healey and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius will visit the air base to mark the first anniversary of the Trinity House Agreement. The pair will join an operational flight on one of the RAF’s Poseidon P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, which can detect, identify, track and defend against hostile ships and submarines.

This new development means the two nations will increase their cyber and military cooperation. The UK’s new cyber and specialist operations command and the German cyber and information domain service will share data, intelligence and operational tools with each other, including developing a secure cloud network, a digital system that allows the sharing of information in real time while defending against cyber attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

German crews have already joined UK P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft operating out of RAF Lossiemouth as part of NATO’s Baltic Sentry missions.

On Wednesday it emerged a Royal Navy destroyer and helicopter monitored a Russian warship as it sailed through UK waters in the English Channel.

Portsmouth-based HMS Duncan was operating under the command of Nato as it monitored the destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov - the first time such an operation has been undertaken.

A Navy spokesman said the deployment was a "historic first" and added: "This represents the first time a Royal Navy warship has been tasked under the alliance's direct command for such an operation, forming part of wider security efforts across northern Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Type 45 destroyer utilised her advanced sensors and systems to intercept the Kulakov in the North Sea , monitoring her passage westward through the Channel towards the island of Ushant off the French coast.

"A Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron, based at Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton, joined the operation to provide air support and maintain surveillance of the Russian vessel.