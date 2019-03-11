Brexit chaos is “killing” the education system across the country, an open letter signed by dozens of academics, teachers and students has penned.

We are teachers, students and academics in a Scotland devastated by Brexit. Make no mistake about it, Brexit is killing Britain’s education system.

And that’s why we are fighting to stop it.

Being part of Europe has given our families, proudly rooted in our local communities, the joy of possibilities beyond our borders.

But now our schools are hurt by funding cuts, with schools closing early and class sizes getting bigger. Here in Scotland schools have had ruthless cuts to funding in the last few years. And Brexit would only make our schools poorer.

Our universities in Scotland rely on generous EU research investment.

In the last decade, the EU has invested millions into universities here (and this doesn’t even include Erasmus funding). And our universities are held together by over 6,500 dedicated EU academic staff. But since the referendum nearly 4,000 university employees from the EU have left, research unearthed by Best for Britain shows.

Brexit is breaking our universities.

Together we will not let our schools, colleges and universities become the forgotten victims of Brexit.

Our education has been neglected for years by the political class. And Brexit is a step too far.

That’s why we urge our MPs in Scotland to realise the government’s deal would destroy our communities.

Brexit must be voted down, and the public must have the final say.

Anthony Carbery, teacher, Edinburgh South; Stephen Carter, teacher, Argyll & Bute; Stuart Borland, teacher, Glasgow South West; Tony Hills, teacher, Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey; Douglas Lawson, teacher, Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk; Mike OKane, teacher, Dumfries and Galloway; Hilma Twentyman, teacher, Edinburgh North and Leith; Hugh A Cameron, teacher, Aberdeen South; Ian Revie, teacher, Edinburgh South; Stuart Hope, teacher, Edinburgh North and Leith; Sheena Purdom, teacher, Edinburgh South; Isabelle Perez, teacher, Edinburgh South West; Lesley Raith, teacher, East Lothian; Ian McLaren, teacher, North Ayrshire and Arran; Conrad Kitson, teacher, Ross, Skye and Lochaber; James Peat, teacher, Edinburgh North and Leith; Loriana Pauli, teacher, Na h-Eileanan an Iar; Caroline Anderson, teacher, Ochil and South Perthshire; Hugh Campbell, teacher, Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East; Liz Robertson, teacher, Edinburgh West; Douglas MacLean, teacher, East Renfrewshire; Russell Taylor, teacher, Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk; Jo Weeks, teacher, North East Fife; Catherine Aitken, teacher, Ochil and South Perthshire; Anthony Carbery, lecturer, Edinburgh South; Dr Dick Morris, lecturer, Banff & Buchan; Frithjof Kuepper, lecturer, Gordon; Euan Macpherson, lecturer, Dundee; Beth Scott, lecturer, West Aberdeenshire & Kincardine; Alan Johnson, lecturer, North Ayrshire & Arran; Stephen Duff, lecturer, Moray; Sheena McAnulla, student, Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock; Michael Quinton, student, Edinburgh East; Selina Aksu, student, Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath; Deborah Robinson, student, East Dunbartonshire; Jenny Lancaster-Symington, student, Lanark & Hamilton; Anna MacLeod, student, Glasgow North East; Daisy Lindup, student, West Dunbartonshire; Annasara Citterico, student, Edinburgh South West.