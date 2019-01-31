Tories call on SNP to ‘sever links’ with pro-independence blogger

The Scottish Conservatives have called on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to “sever links” with a controversial pro-independence blogger.

The Tories have listed those SNP MSPs who follow Jason Michael McCann – known as Jeggit – on social media and criticised the content of his posts, calling them “hate-filled”.

Mr McCann has come under particular fire for describing the Holocaust as “fiction” and calling British soldiers in Ireland “legitimate targets”.

READ MORE: Ian Blackford: Scotland must have option to be independent EU nation



Edward Mountain, Scottish Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands, said: “These views are utterly abhorrent and cannot be excused by the SNP because of his belief in Scottish independence.

“It’s clear that Mr McCann’s views are currently supported by a significant number of SNP MSPs and SNP local branches, despite his obvious anti-Semitism and endorsement of political violence.”

In a statement from the Scottish Conservatives, a string of SNP MSPs who follow the blogger, including Christina McKelvie, James Dornan, Angus MacDonald, Gil Paterson, Fulton MacGregor and Emma Harper, were listed, alongside the First Minister’s SNP branch, Southside Central (Glasgow).

The statement read: “The children’s minister, Maree Todd, has already been forced to apologise after sharing a message on Twitter calling Mr McCann a ‘great speaker with an important message’.”

Mr McCann embarked on a speaking tour of Scotland this week, with an appearance in Airdrie last night before ending the run on 22 March in Stirling.

Mr Mountain said: “Nicola Sturgeon must urgently sever all links between herself, the SNP and this appalling character.

“The First Minister must also ensure that all the events promoting this individual are cancelled, and that the MSPs and her party branches all remove their endorsement.

“If the First Minister fails to condemn this individual’s hate speech, we can only conclude that she, too, endorses it.”

READ MORE: BBC Scotland to screen 2014 referendum documentary on brand new channel

Responding to criticism of his online blog entitled the Random Public Journal, Mr McCann told The Scotsman the purpose was to express his right to free speech.

He said he had started the blog to speak freely, adding: “I stand by what I have written both as a columnist for iScot Magazine and as the author of my personal blog, the Random Public Journal.

“I have said that the collapse of the Good Friday Agreement would return Ireland to violence and this would mean British soldiers will – as far as the armed Republicans see the conflict – be treated as ‘legitimate targets’.

“Let me stress again that it is my opinion that no-one should be a target.

“As a Christian and a pacifist, I do not support or condone violence of any kind. I will not support those prepared to use violence in Irish politics.”

Mr McCann said his response to the Scottish Tories was “quite simple”.

“Neither Nicola Sturgeon, the democratically elected leader of Scotland, nor the Scottish National Party have any links to me to sever,” he said.

An SNP spokesperson warned the Tories to “make sure their own house was in order”.

They said: “Maree Todd condemned this individual’s views as soon as they were brought to her attention – and he is not a party member.

“But if the Tories are intent on trawling people’s Twitter followers they had better make sure their own house is in order.

“The SNP’s priority this week is passing a budget to provide extra cash for schools, hospitals and other services, providing some stability amid ongoing Brexit chaos – something the Tories just want to divert attention from.”