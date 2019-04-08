Theresa May to meet with Merkel and Macron ahead of crunch EU meeting

Theresa May will travel to Berlin and Paris on Tuesday for talks with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron ahead of Wednesday’s crucial EU Council meeting.

The Prime Minister is also expected to speak to other EU leaders by phone before thrashing out a further delay to Brexit in Brussels.

Prime Minister Theresa May. Picture: Jack Taylor/PA Wire

The UK Government is seeking an extension to Article 50 no further than 30 June, although the EU is set to offer a much longer delay until the end of the year or beyond.

Meanwhile, some Conservative Brexiteers have voiced anger at the prospect of any further delay.