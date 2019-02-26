SNP urge Richard Leonard to say if he backs a second EU referendum

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard is facing calls to explain whether he backs the UK's party's call for a second Brexit referendum.

The SNP has voiced concerns that Labour's support for a second referendum, announced last night, may not include the option of Remain on the ballot paper.

Scottish Labour’s Brexit spokesman Neil Findlay said last night a second referendum should only happen if Labour’s Brexit proposals failed to win support in parliament – and that he would “much prefer” the UK to leave under Labour’s plan than to have a new public vote.

SNP MSP George Adam said: “The SNP has been at the forefront of calls for a second EU referendum, and we welcome Labour’s new support for that position.

“But it is absolutely essential that a second referendum includes the option of stopping Brexit altogether and remaining in the EU.

“Neil Findlay point blank refused to say whether he would support that option – and said he would ‘much prefer’ for Brexit to go ahead on Labour’s terms.

“With the clock ticking, we urgently need clarity – and Richard Leonard must ensure Scottish Labour join us in fully opposing Brexit. If they don’t, they’ll need to answer to every family hit by the catastrophe of a Tory Brexit.”