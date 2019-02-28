SNP challenge Theresa May over Conservatives acceptance of Russian donations

The Prime Minister has been challenged over the Conservative Party’s continuing to accept hundreds of thousands of pounds in donations from the wife of a former Vladimir Putin minister.

The latest release of data on political party donations from the Electoral Commission shows the Conservatives accepted £146,750 from Lubov Chernukhin, the wife of the Russian former deputy finance minister, in November.

SNP Defence Spokesman Stewart McDonald. Picture: John Devlin

The donation came eight months after the UK Government blamed Russian agents for the poison attack on a double agent in Salisbury, which put five people including a police officer in hospital, and resulted in one death.

Mrs Chernukhin also donated £100,000 in March, and in the past has also won prestigious lots at Tory fundraising auctions, including a tennis match with Boris Johnson and a meal with Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson.

SNP Defence spokesman Stewart McDonald said the donation was “objectionable to the point of vulgarity”.

In his letter to Theresa May, Mr McDonald said: “Given the nature of current UK-Russia relations, and indeed Russia’s relations with the wider world, I believe it would only be right and proper for your party to cease accepting donations from parties so closely connected to President Putin, and go one step further in returning all monies donated to the Conservative Party in Ms Chernukhin’s name at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Mr McDonald called for clarity on whether the Russian ever met Ms Davidson following reports that Ms Chernukhin paid £20,000 to win a meal in Edinburgh with the Scottish Tory leader.