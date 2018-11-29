Scottish Parliament to vote down Theresa May's Brexit deal

The Scottish Parliament will stage a vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal next week which will see the Prime Minister's proposal rejected, it was confirmed today.

A joint statement issued by the SNP, Labour, Greens and Liberal Democrats at Holyrood confirmed they will table a single agreed motion for next week’s debate at Holyrood opposing the Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration.

Holyrood will stage a vote next week on the PM's Brexit deal. Pic Lisa Ferguson

The four parties have 96 votes between them at Holyrood meaning they command a comfortable majority in the 129-seat Parliament ahead of the vote next Wednesday.

It comes a week before the "meaningful" vote on the deal is due to be staged in the Commons with MPs widely expected to reject the plans.

The Brexit spokespeople at Holyrood for each of the parties - Michael Russell (SNP), Neil Findlay (Labour), Ross Greer (Greens) and Tavish Scott (Liberal Democrats) said in a joint statement today they will seek "alternatives" to the current impasse.

“We have been in discussion regarding a single motion for the debate next week which would be agreed by the four parties and would represent what we hope will be the overwhelming view of the Scottish Parliament," it stated.

“We are now confident that we can agree on such a motion which will reject a “No Deal” scenario, recommend rejection of the Prime Minister’s negotiated agreement and point the way towards the alternatives that exist.

“The day after the Prime Minister’s stage-managed visit to Scotland, during which she failed to engage with any politicians or individuals who oppose her proposals, this unique and positive cooperation between four of the five parties at Holyrood indicates Scotland’s strength of feeling on Brexit and the Prime Minister’s untenable position, as well as illustrating the isolation of the Tories on this matter.”

The Announcement comes the day after Mrs May visited Scotland to sell her deal to the people insisting it was only choice other than a calamitous "No Deal" scenario.