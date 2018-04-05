Pro-independence march ‘to bring Glasgow to a standstill’

Organisers of a pro-independence rally have promised to bring Scotland’s biggest city to a ‘standstill’ next month.

Thousands of marchers are expected in Glasgow on Saturday, May 5, for the annual All Under One Banner (AUOB) event, which is open to “everyone who desires an independent nation”.

They will gather in Kelvingrove Park before departing at 11.30am along Kelvin Way and Gibson Street in the direction of George Square.

Last year’s event attracted around 17,000 marchers and organisers are hopeful of doubling that figure.

“Glasgow city centre will be brought to a standstill as our independence march traverses through en route to George Square,” an AUOB member said on the event’s fundraising page.

The 2017 march - hailed as the largest pro-independence event of its kind - was held the weekend before the snap general election which saw the SNP lose 21 seats.

AUOB spokesman Neil Mackay told The National: “There has never been any violent incidents on any of our previous seven big processions despite the best attempts of a regular handful of Unionists who turn up and pitch out on the pavement somewhere in town. We not only have a veteran stewarding team to hand but Police Scotland have confirmed that this year on May 5 the said noisy few will be barricaded in with police barriers and watched over by officers to ensure their negativity is contained.”