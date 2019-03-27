Poll: Should Theresa May step down if her Brexit deal is backed?

Theresa May has said she will quit as Prime Minister for the next phase of Brexit negotiation if her EU withdrawal deal is backed by MPs.

The PM’s offer to step down after her Withdrawal Agreement is passed came in response to calls from a number of her backbenchers for her to name the date of her departure in return for their help in pushing the deal through Parliament.

Mrs May spoke to the influential Tory 1922 Committee shortly before MPs were due to take part in “indicative votes” on a range of Brexit options in the House of Commons.

She said she “will not stand in the way” of the party having new leadership, telling the 1922: “I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party.”

Earlier, Mrs May moved to prevent possible ministerial resignations by allowing Conservative MPs a free vote on the indicative votes.

But the Prime Minister herself, along with her Cabinet ministers, will abstain in the “indicative votes”, whips have indicated.

