Poll: Should Scotland have a 4 day working week?

Is it time for Scotland to adopt a four-day working week?

At the SNP conference next month, delegates will be asked whether to support the idea of the nation adopting a four-day working week.

Proponents of the four day week say it offers a better work-life balance. It gives staff more time to do what they love on their extra day off, including spending more time with their children.

Critics point out that a four-day week might not work for every business. If customers expect you to be available five days a week, then an employee who is unavailable on Fridays can cause problems.

The motion states: “Conference calls on the Scottish Government to undertake a review into how working practices should be adapted to meet the needs of the future economy, including the possibility of a four-day working week, with a view to possible reform when Scotland gains control of employment rights.”

Grahame Smith, general secretary of the Scottish Trade Union Congress, has previously said changes to the traditional five-day working week had already been successfully implemented in workplaces in Scotland, including Rosyth naval engineering dockyard and BAE Systems in Glasgow.

