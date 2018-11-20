Nicola Sturgeon: SNP, Labour and Tories must form ‘coalition’ to fight Brexit deal

Labour, the SNP and pro-EU Tory rebels must form a “coalition” to defeat Theresa May’s Brexit deal in the Commons, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

After meetings with opposition leaders at Westminster including Jeremy Corbyn, the First Minister said Labour and the SNP were committed to finding an alternative to the Prime Minister’s Brexit plan that both parties can support.

Nicola Sturgeon (right) called on a 'coalition' of MPs to defeat Theresa May's Brexit deal. Picture: PA/AFP

She also held a half-hour meeting with the Prime Minister which she described as “full and frank” that failed to ease her concerns about she says is a “blind Brexit” deal.

“The next stage of these discussions has to be about what option the opposition can coalesce around,” Ms Sturgeon said following her talks with Mr Corbyn.

“That’s the responsibility of the opposition. We know what we don’t like.

“What we now need to do is work together to come up with what would be the better alternative.”

Ms Sturgeon described the 20 minute meeting with Mr Corbyn as “friendly, cordial [and] worthwhile”.

She said a common position needed to be reached in the “next couple of weeks”.

“We’re not there yet,” the First Minister said. “What we talked about today was our unity of purpose in thinking the Prime Minister’s deal was a bad deal and voting that down, and unity of purpose in not allowing this to be presented as a bad deal or no deal.

“It will be more difficult when it comes to the option that we want to coalesce around.

“That will be more of a challenge, not just for the SNP and Labour, but for all the opposition parties.”

Ms Sturgeon said she was putting aside recent criticism of the Labour leader in order to find a Brexit alternative before a Commons vote expected in December.

“I don’t think his position on Brexit has shown a lot of leadership, even until very recent days, but we’ve got to look ahead now, and I’m not sitting here and telling you that I can guarantee we can get to a place where the SNP and Labour, me and Jeremy Corbyn are on the same page on this, but I feel a responsibility to have a go at that,” she said.

The First Minister added that talks would soon need to include Conservative rebels, saying: “Logic would tell you in the interest of building a coalition against an alternative to the Prime Minister then the more Remain-leaning Tory MPs would need to be involved.”