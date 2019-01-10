Honda plans six-day shutdown post-Brexit

Japanese firm Honda have announced six non-production days in April under contingency plans to mitigate the risk of disruption to production at its Swindon factory after the UK leaves the EU.

The Japanese-owned car giant said the shutdown was to make sure the firm could adjust to “all possible outcomes caused by logistics and border issues”.

The move would help recover lost production if parts were held up at borders immediately after the UK quits the EU on 29 March.

READ MORE: Brexit: Japan’s PM offers ‘total support’ to Theresa May’s deal

About 3,400 people are employed by Honda at its Swindon plant.

In a statement, the company said:: “Honda has been assessing how best to prepare for any disruption caused by logistics and border issues following the UK leaving the EU on 29 March.

“To ensure Honda is well placed to adjust to all possible outcomes, we are planning six non-production days in April.

“This is to facilitate production recovery activity following any delays at borders on parts. These contingency provisions have been put in place to best mitigate the risk of disruption to production operations at the Swindon factory.”

The automaker invested £200 million in the Swindon site just three years ago to help mass produce the next generation of its popular compact Honda Civic cars.